MOHA JICHO PEVU Amsomea Gavana JOHO Kama Mtoto (Video)

Nyali Member of Parliament Mohamed Ali aka Moha Jicho Pevu has sounded a stern warning against Mombasa Governor hon Ali Hassan Joho and his brother Abu Joho.

Hon Ali warned Joho and Abu against turning the County of Mombasa into a family affair.

Moha was speaking outside Mombasa law courts after the petition filed against him by Said Abdalla was dismissed.

He said that as long as he is alive, he won’t let the governor run the county as his fief.

“I want to thank God first of all for taking me through this journey, most of you might recall that I was rigged out of the ODM nominations and the faces behind that injustice are familiar,” said the former investigative journalist.

“I want to send a message to Abu Joho and Ali Hassan Joho. You have been running Mombasa by the fist. You tried to ensure that I am not elected Nyali MP,” he said. “You have claimed god status by trying to frustrate democracy but you have forgotten that I am Mohammed Ali and I only fear God.”

Mr. Ali also claimed that governor Joho was elected fraudulently and scoffed at his presidential ambitions.

“Joho is going round the country saying that he is planning to ascend to presidency. I want to tell him that being president is not similar to being a chief,” added a visibly irked Ali.

The court ordered the petitioner, Said Abdalla to pay Ksh.7 million as costs.

Ali, an independent candidate, beat Mr. Abdalla after garnering 26,798 votes against the latter’s 16,473 votes.