“Mimi si bwana yako…”, Governor Sonko tells K24 anchor Anne Kiguta (video)

Controversial Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko on Sunday humiliated K24’s Anne Kiguta claiming that he is not her husband.



The punchline host had questioned the flamboyant governor on why he was rude to women in power.

Sonko has in the past had public fight with Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, Former Nairobi Education CEC Janet Ouko and Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris.

Sonko accused the MP of among other crimes wanting to defraud the county govt by asking for illegal allowances.

On millie odhiambo’s case, the Team Wanjiku leader had this to say:

“Do you know what she said about me?…She started provoking me. Put yourself in my shoes as a man…someone accuses of you of commas,” Sonko said.