Kenyans Praise Edwin Sifuna for showing Maturity. He remained calm and collected despite Aisha Jumwa’s aggression…. Ingekuwa Kidero, angejua hajui

What you are not told is that later Mombasa Deputy Governor H.E Dr William Kingi invited SG Edwin Sifuna to finish his speech under his watchful eye as Aisha watched in Shame. He said his word of condolence and the Rt Hon Raila’s who couldn’t make it to the place personally.