Hon Millicent Omanga LOCKED OUT of Jubilee Head Office, The Problem is Her Name that Starts with ‘O’



“They have locked me out and denied me access to the party Headquarters. They have locked the gate and are asking me what I want.Surely, what kind of intimidation? Kwani sisi sio wakenya in this Jubilee? Jubilee is not for a specific tribe and specific leadership. So this guard is asking me what I want here and he has been told to lock me out!!! I wish I knew and joined NASA.” – Millicent Omanga at the gate of Jubilee Party Headquarters in Pangani

Hon Omanga had led her supporters to the party headquarters to launch a complaint about the nominations.

She lost nomination for Nairobi Woman Rep to Hon Rachel Wambui Shebesh.

Hon Wambui Shebesh got 91,766 votes, followed by Omanga with 53,734 votes and Karen Nyamu came third with 36,828 votes.

But Omanga who was seen wondering outside the gates of the party headquarters said the nomination process was not free and fair.

“I have come to launch a complaint, the election was shambolic. Shebesh played reverse psychology with Nairobians,” she said.

Omanga claimed that Shebesh stole the votes adding that she has video evidence that she won the nominations that were held on Wednesday and Thursday.

“If only she came to ODM maybe Passaris wouldn’t be the candidate…but what do i know about their “peaceful” Jubilee Party and it’s owners…wait a minute, isn’t this the same Omanga Lady who called Hon Millie Odhiambo names and organized a demo against her for “disrespecting” Uhuru? See her life now…see her life ooo(insert Naija accent)”– an ODM pundit noted

On Thursday, Omanga’s supporters disputed the results leading to chaos at Nyayo stadium tallying centre.

Shebesh had stormed the premises earlier over an alleged plot to rig her out of the Nairobi Jubilee primaries.