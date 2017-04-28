Hon Millicent Omanga LOCKED OUT of Jubilee Head Office, The Problem is Her Name that Starts with ‘O’

“They have locked me out and denied me access to the party Headquarters. They have locked the gate and are asking me what I want.Surely, what kind of intimidation? Kwani sisi sio wakenya in this Jubilee? Jubilee is not for a specific tribe and specific leadership. So this guard is asking me what I want here and he has been told to lock me out!!! I wish I knew and joined NASA.” – Millicent Omanga at the gate of Jubilee Party Headquarters in Pangani
Hon Omanga had led her supporters to the party headquarters to launch a complaint about the nominations.
She lost nomination for Nairobi Woman Rep to Hon Rachel Wambui Shebesh.
Hon Wambui Shebesh got 91,766 votes, followed by Omanga with 53,734 votes and Karen Nyamu came third with 36,828 votes.
But Omanga who was seen wondering outside the gates of the party headquarters said the nomination process was not free and fair.
“I have come to launch a complaint, the election was shambolic. Shebesh played reverse psychology with Nairobians,” she said.
Omanga claimed that Shebesh stole the votes adding that she has video evidence that she won the nominations that were held on Wednesday and Thursday.
“If only she came to ODM maybe Passaris wouldn’t be the candidate…but what do i know about their “peaceful” Jubilee Party and it’s owners…wait a minute, isn’t this the same Omanga Lady who called Hon Millie Odhiambo names and organized a demo against her for “disrespecting” Uhuru? See her life now…see her life ooo(insert Naija accent)”– an ODM pundit noted
On Thursday, Omanga’s supporters disputed the results leading to chaos at Nyayo stadium tallying centre.
Shebesh had stormed the premises earlier over an alleged plot to rig her out of the Nairobi Jubilee primaries.
Comments
mlala nje says
Go for it as an independent candidate
MAN J J. says
This being a tribalism year the news doesn’t surprise me..but what does is why is jubilee refusing to open the gate for omanga despite pocket collosial amount from her in the name of nomination fee? It’s only now that they’ve realised she’s an outsider,a stranger? This is not funny! If jubilee don’t wan’t her let them refund back her money via m-pesa instead of playing hide and seek wit her. That the ‘O’ betrayed her is an open secret but shebesh stole her victory is a disgrace. Jubilee nomitions were shambolic and pathetic..cases of ballot staffing and double voting like never witnessed in the history of election were rampant. In other areas voters were photographed burning ballot papers and chasing away returning officers like burukenge! This is disturbing and unbelievable! I can’t call this nominations but a digrace. Jubilee pull up your socks pliz.