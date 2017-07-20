Mike Sonko Set for Manifesto Launch on Sunday

Nairobi Governor Candidate for Jubilee Party Mike Sonko and his running mate Polycarp Igathe are set to launch their manifesto on Sunday 23 July.

The document which the duo’s campaign team claims has been put together by experts is touted as a landmark in their bid to “Fix Nairobi.”

“The goals in the manifesto are smart,” Sonko’s running mate Igathe said while commenting on the document. He adds that the objectives in their manifesto are simple, measurable, accurate, realistic, and time-bound.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to grace the occasion, a move that has been billed a resounding endorsement of the duo. The President has already endorsed Sonko, and this has helped convince nearly 100% of the Kikuyus that Sonko is their man.

Igathe who was included in the ticket to make sure GEMAs who are the majority voters in Nairobi are well represented, has turned out to be more than everyone had bargained for. He has quickly helped vanquish Peter Kenneth by targeting GEMA zones in Nairobi where he has reminded them of the folly of dividing their votes by following a “sore loser who disobeyed GEMA elders in 2013 and opposed Uhuru.” He has also been a formidable backup voice to Sonko in demolishing Kidero by pointing out his failures in the city.

Political observers such as Kenneth Dimo of the Centre for African Progress (CAP) and Sam Okong’o of the Policy Centre have already called the race for Sonko-Igathe but the actual verdict comes in on the August 8.

In the meantime, the manifesto launch will be another chance to showcase what Sonko-Igathe have for Nairobians.