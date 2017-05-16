Mike Sonko PICKS Business GURU, Polycap Igathe as RUNNING MATE for Nairobi Governor Race

SONKO PICKS POLISHED BUSINESS GURU, POLYCAP IGATHE AS RUNNING MATE FOR NAIROBI

Smart and stylish business expert Mr. Polycap Igathe has been named the running mate of Jubilee Party Nairobi governor candidate Mike Sonko for the August 8 elections.

Mr. Igathe, 44, who is currently the Managing Director of Vivo energy which is a subsidiary of Shell International, emerged top among all other contenders who were eyeing to be Sonko’s running mate in the city’s top job in a poll conducted by Sonko.

The businessman who enjoys cordial relations with the private sector is said to be the choice of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto due to his ability to attract massive international cooperation due to his vast experience and knowledge of Kenya’s business environment.

Sources indicate the President who is also the Jubilee Party leader advised Sonko to pick a non-politician to be deputy governor since the Senator is a shrewd politician who likes to engage his electorate frequently rather than confining himself in the office.

In a poll conducted by Senator Sonko on his official Facebook page Mike Sonko which has a total of 1.1 million followers, Igathe emerged top with 64% vote after majority of Sonko’s followers who are largely 80% from Nairobi favoured a Sonko-Igathe ticket.

According to city residents Igathe is the best choice to be Sonko’s running mate since he’s youthful, experienced in terms of management and also due to his past clean record which has not been associated with corruption unlike most of the city politicians who were eyeing to be Sonko’s running mate.

“Igathe is fresh and affable, agreeable, quintessential manager. He will manage Nairobi County as you do your politics, the others are politicians who will compete with you, Gakuo and Jimnah are old and tired men” said Captn Collins Wanderi, one of Sonko’s followers on his Facebook page.

“Polycarp igathe, I admire the dude sharp managerial skills he will shape Nairobi to heights as u play politics” wrote Sheikh Calvin Pius Pinye on the same Facebook page.

When contacted on the matter Sonko stated he will respect the wishes of Nairobians and the Jubilee Party leader to ensure “Team Nairobi” emerges victorious against Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and his deputy Jonathan Mueke.

“I know the Igathe’s qualifications and experience and I think I can work with him smoothly since he won’t be engaged with the challenging city politics as my deputy governor. I know I had agreements with my fellow “Team Nairobi” members but I think it’ now time to listen to the people and the President who have all rejected a politician to be my running mate,” said the Senator adding that he consulted widely before picking Mr. Igathe as his running mate.

On the issue of his pre-nomination deal with Bishop Margaret Wanjiru to name her as his running mate Senator Sonko has been quoted elsewhere saying he will ensure those who are supporting him are given top State jobs after his election. “Look at Simon Mbugua he sacrificed his bid for Kamukunji parliamentary bid and he has now been nominated as a nominee to the East Africa Legislative Assembly.

I appeal to all “Team Nairobi” members to sacrifice their ambitions of being my running mate and ensure we clinch the governor’s seat first before settle on their issues,” said the Senator during an interview with a local radio station.

Mr. Igathe has been a member of several private sector industry associations and community boards. Chaired Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) in the period 2012-2014, Chairman Petroleum Institute of East Africa (PIEA) 2014-2016, Director and Trustee of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) 2014-2016.

Holds a B.A. Economics & Sociology degree from University of Nairobi and is a graduate of the Strathmore Advanced Management Program (AMP) with IESE Business School in Spain.

If Senator Sonko clinches the Nairobi governor seat, the Senator is planning to use Igathe’s managerial experience to redeem the city from the current poor state of affairs in Nairobi including improved financial management and revenue collection, garbage collection and worsening transport crisis.