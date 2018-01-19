Sonko Gun Drama In Kilifi, Criminal John Lenguris and Cover Up By NTV Journalists

Photo; NTV Mombasa bureau chief Njeri Rugene and John Lenguris who is wanted by Police over various assault related offences

This is the untold story which was deliberately deleted by Nation Media Group journalist based in Mombasa on the alleged Governor Mike Sonko’s gun saga after money exchanged hands.

Souces say the story to portray Sonko negatively was stage-managed by Njeri Rugene, former head of Bureau Nation Media Group Mombasa and a Mr. Karim who is a journalist from NTV and also based in Mombasa.

The two decided to go personal after Sonko failed to respond to Karim’s wife messages in which Sonko had been requested to assist. Investigations reveal that it was Karim who accompanied Joseph Lenguris to shoot the fake gun story outside the disputed house and spread the rumuors on the alleged shooting saga.

The whole set-up was planned by njeri Rugene who had a lengthy discussion with the former Nairobi Deputy Governor meant to portray Sonko as a violent man who is not suitable to hold the position of governor and in contravention of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

However, the truth of the matter is that John Lenguris is a criminal who has been terrorizing residents of Kikambala for years. Lenguris is a holder of an illegal firearm and at some point he attempted to kill his 89-year-old Italian girlfriend known as Monika Baharman and was arrested Vide OB. NO. 04/3/2010 at 10.00hrs.

It is also known that he has in several occasions assaulted his girlfriend Monica Baharmah in public and on 13/3/2012 at 3.30am, he was arrested Vide OB. NO. 20/14/3/2012 by officers from Kijipwa Police Station and arraigned in court Vide case file No. CF 293/2012 Mombasa Court and police File No. CR. 312/49/2012.

According to the complainant Monica Barhaman, way back in 2010 at around 10pm, Lenguris was arrested again Vide OB. NO. 4/3/2/2010 Kijipwa police station while armed with an illegal firearm after he attempted to kill her.

According to neighbors and eye witnesses, Lenguris hired 7 goons armed with pangas, machetes, bows and arrows to evict the family of Caro Mwelu Mwandiku (Sonko’s cousin) from their house between 11pm and 12am. She was in Germany but some of the relatives and first born son Tony Bachi were in the house.

Shockingly, the armed goons held the occupants of the house hostage for 3 hours and even attempted to rape Jane Mwelu. When Tony came to the house that night he was chased away at the gate and threatened to be hacked to death by the goons.

On sensing danger, Tony decided to call his uncle Governor Sonko for assistance but he could not reach him since he was asleep. He then decided to rush to the nearest Kijipwa police station and reported the incident Vide OB NO. 31/12/01/018 at around 1am.

The police did not respond immediately because Lenguris is a well-connected criminal but fortunately on waking up, Sonko found several missed calls from his nephew who is just a neighbor and immediately responded to the distress call and rushed to the house and rescued all the occupants who were being held hostage. Sources say one of the goons attempted to attack Sonko with a panga and the governor sustained an injury on his right arm.

It was also claimed that the following morning Sonko held a meeting with Lenguris, his 89-year-old girlfriend Monica, all the lawyers in the case, OCPD, DCIO, Deputy DCIO and Inspector Rono at Sonko’s Family Resort Kikambala where it was resolved that they wait for Caro to travel from Germany for a way forward meeting.

The matter is also coming up for hearing on 30/1/2018 at the High Court in Mombasa. So far, the High Court has declined to give eviction orders.

Here is the full video which was deleted by the media just to negatively portray Sonko as unsuitable to hold public office. Here are some of the messages from the Mombasa NTV journalist’s wife to Sonko. We shall shortly post the conversation between Igathe and Jane Rugene.

