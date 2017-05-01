HOW Mike Sonko AMBUSHED and ‘HARRASED’ Governor Kidero during Labour Day Celebrations at Uhuru Park



Nairobi Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero, and Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko, used the Labour Day celebrations to appeal to Nairobi residents to vote for them in the August 8, 2017 gubernatorial contest, with each promising to eradicate poverty in the Capital, Nairobi.



The two will lock horns in the August polls after Kidero was handed the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket unopposed while Sonko squared it out in Jubilee Party primaries that he won convincingly against his closest challenger, Peter Kenneth.



Senator Sonko seemed to be more tactical than the governor in wooing voters as his ‘Sonko Rescue Team’ matched alongside the workers’ from different industries in a tradition brigade on a Labour Day.



After been invited on stage by the Governor, Sonko then went on to touch the hearts of many Kenyans by explaining to the electorate at the Nairobi’s Uhuru Park how he advocated for salaries and allowances of low-income earners not to be taxed.



“Last year, we asked that low-income earners’ salaries and overtime not to be taxed, but until now they are being taxed. Mr. President, please execute the plan,” said the Senator.



On his part, the governor pleaded with the government to ensure that the minimum Ksh 10,000 salary of public workers has been increased since the 2013-2017 Doctor’s Collective Bargaining Agreement has been initiated effectively.

“Every stakeholder should sign the CBA, Nairobi will sign it this coming week. Let us also have a free, fair and credible elections come August,” said Governor Kidero.

Kidero and Sonko were seated next to each other in the event and were seen chatting, smiling and laughing.