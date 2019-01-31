Miguna was just a witness at Raila swearing in, oath was self administering – Hon Otiende Omollo

Controversial and deported lawyer Miguna Miguna on Wednesday engaged in a war of words with Rarienda MP Otiende Amollo over his remarks that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-declared general did not administer the oath to Raila Odinga during the mock swearing-in.

According to Amollo, the oath was self administered and Miguna should not misinform the public by taking credit as the administrator of the oath.

The Oath Was Self Administered. Recall Clearly. — Hon. Otiende Amollo (@OAmollo) January 30, 2019

However, Miguna could hear none of it and sarcastically responded; “oaths don’t administer themselves.”

Omolo argued that there was a difference between “administering” and “witnessing,” and in law and principle, Miguna only played the role of a witness and not an administrator.

Oaths don't administer themselves. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 30, 2019

Miguna ADMINISTERED the Oath! It can't be that when political tides change we want to also change the TRUTH! — OndiegMolo (@TungJowi) January 30, 2019

Nevertheless the, ‘I am not boarding’ lawyer termed Omolo’s argument as ‘nonsense, with no legal background’.

When you calm down, you’ll Understand “Administering”, as opposed to “ Witnessing”. Dr Miguna Miguna Witnessed the Oath, earlier, but did not Administer. I repeat, the Oath Was Self Administered…But then again, what does it matter..? — Hon. Otiende Amollo (@OAmollo) January 30, 2019

“Nonsense Otiende, one of the duties of a commissioner for oaths and/or notary public is to administer oaths and affirmations, which are solemn premises of truthfulness made by a signer or witness,” Miguna tweeted.

With respect to an Oath, the "witness" – or in the case of an affidavit, the "affiant" – is the person who takes that oath. @RailaOdinga was the oath-taker and the witness. As a Commissioner for Oaths and Notary Public, I commissioned or administered the oath. Law 101. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 30, 2019

Why are we arguing as of the memories of 1 year are like timeless misteries recorded in the Bible? TJ Kajwang and Miguna Miguna were arrested and charged in court over among other claims, "administering" what they claimed was an illegal oath. This other invention didn't emerge! — Oguta Onyango (@OgutaOnyango) January 31, 2019

It is well documented through pictures, video and paper that Miguna administered the oath. — We Support Ruto (@WeSupportRuto) January 31, 2019