Miguna was just a witness at Raila swearing in, oath was self administering – Hon Otiende Omollo

Controversial and deported lawyer Miguna Miguna on Wednesday engaged in a war of words with Rarienda MP Otiende Amollo over his remarks that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-declared general did not administer the oath to Raila Odinga during the mock swearing-in.

According to Amollo, the oath was self administered and Miguna should not misinform the public by taking credit as the administrator of the oath.

However, Miguna could hear none of it and sarcastically responded; “oaths don’t administer themselves.”

Omolo argued that there was a difference between “administering” and “witnessing,” and in law and principle, Miguna only played the role of a witness and not an administrator.

Nevertheless the, ‘I am not boarding’ lawyer termed Omolo’s argument as ‘nonsense, with no legal background’.

“Nonsense Otiende, one of the duties of a commissioner for oaths and/or notary public is to administer oaths and affirmations, which are solemn premises of truthfulness made by a signer or witness,” Miguna tweeted.

  2. Multitasking Luo political-Lawyer elites, like Otende Amollo, are enriching themselves on backs of the poor Luos while rubbing shoulders with those who are hellbent on keeping the community permanently poor, marginalized and begging! They are fully cooperating with those who are marginalizing the Luo Community!

    Otiende Amollo will undermine and destroy any emerging Luo politician who do not kiss the foot of Raila Odinga, his God!!! Otiende Amollo’s lips are firmly planted on Raila Odinga’s toes because if he does not do that, he will end up like Miguna Miguna or the injured Okoth Obado who has attempted to avoid this Luos group think!

    Keeping the Luo community marginalized and controlled is his path to wealth accumulation! It is difficult guessing what these Raila’s dedicated foot soldiers will become should Raila cease to exist! THAT IS WHY THEY ARE BUSY ACCUMULATING PERSONAL WEALTH FOR THAT RAINY DAY which will soon come.
    For now, Otiende Amollo must marginalize and sink any voice that does not toe his assigned line using all means at their disposal and while he still have the upper hand!!

