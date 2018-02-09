Kenya Today

Miguna Miguna’s National ID Emerge, Making Deportation A Mockery. The ‘General’ Was Right !

There are copies of Miguna Miguna’s national ID circulating online, it not clear the source but looks legit. May be leaked by NIS? Check it out and drop us a comment.

  2. I WISE KENYAN CAN SEE THE BIG MISTAKE WE DID TO OUR BELOVED COUNTRY KENYA FOR VOTING FOR IDIOTS I AM A JP MEMBER BUT I DO NOT SUPPORT T WHAT THIS TWO IDIOTS ARE DOING LET ME REMAND UHURU DONT BE MISUSED WITH RUTO AND HER ROTTEN GROUP OF KELEJINS BE CAREFUL THEY KILLED AS WE SHALL NEVER FORGET THEY ARE BAD BLOOD

    • go and tell ur mum that Better ruled by killers than expired useless and loser gorilla with no development record . devil’s worshipper whom has been inciting Kenyans forcing and swearing himself before his tribe mates . idiot who will never never rule this country

    • tunang’ang’ana kusema ati we voted idiots, these guys si walienda wote kwa ballot box then wakaiba, noo…….someone I was to vote for, aliingiza mkia kwa miguu, tungeenda debe tungebeat Uhuru hiyo second round. Watu wanaogopa, vote yangu ikakua useless, sahizi mnablame gava yenye hamukuparticipate kuitoa, achaneni nao wafanye venye wanataka, why did you not vote.

      Because you let people control everything in you including your right to vote. You can deny me even peeng, but not my right to vote, sahizi tunalaumu gava yenye hatukupigia kura au kuitoa,not participating in election brings no change but stupidity and chaos, sasa tuachane na gava ifanye kazi yake, we follow the law, nothing will go as what we are seeing,tusipofuata sheria, hii ni kidogo yenye mnaona hii, following the law begins with us, the govt enforces the law before it follows it, try them.

  3. this is very unlawful. from a country like Kenya, it proves how the government is childish and arrogant in its law enforcement. if this is how they can handle our brother, who is very innocent, with his stand of his vocal sharp tongue on his rights how do they expect we trust them really.?

  4. Miguna need to be The Interior Minister, or The Minister for Constitution and Home Affairs. He can do a very good job. It would be better if the police is under his docket.

  11. Anybody to display Matiang’i’s ID to remind him that he is not more Kenyan than Miguna. They r all equal kenyans,the only difference is that Matiang’i is drunk with power and he does not look at life beyond jubilee. Mashavu kubwa tu kama masikio ya ndovu na akili isiyomfaa. Buuure kabisa.

