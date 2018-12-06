Lunatic Miguna launches useless attack on Raila again!

After finalising his book by writing the last indices pages, Lawyer Dr Miguna Miguna is back to continue with his war against ODM Party leader Raila Odinga.

The war that started after his dramatic deportation has been raging daily. Miguna, who has hence maintained that he is the real National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, now claims that Raila is so selfish, hypocritical and cowardly that he fears any Luo with concrete ability and/or influence.

Miguna who terms President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime as illegitimate argues that even after Raila being braod on board in Jubilee government, he has ensured that there is no any Luo who has been appointed to a real cabinet docket or as a permanent secretary.

The lawyer terms Raila as “the People’s Con-Man” since his historic merging with President Kenyatta through a handshake that was witnessed at Harambee annex on March 9, 2018.

Even within the illegitimate regime of @UKenyatta the People’s Con-Man ensured that no Luo was appointed to a real cabinet docket or as a permanent secretary. @RailaOdinga is so selfish, hypocritical and cowardly that he fears any Luo with concrete ability and/or influence. pic.twitter.com/CodHPz2KnP — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) December 5, 2018

Miguna has hence announced his coming back, which he said will be after December 7, when Justice Chacha Mwita gives a ruling in his case.

It is alleged that Miguna renounced his Kenyan citizenship in 1998, after acquiring Citizenship in Canada, allegations that the lawyer denied.