Miguna Lashes Out At UhuRaila Bromance, Terms It a Betrayal

STATEMENT BY NRM GENERAL MIGUNA MIGUNA
I have been advised of media reports that the People’s President, Raila Amolo Odinga has “reconciled” with the despotic president Uhuru Kenyatta.
I understand that Mr Odinga has further stated that the “conflict is over” and called on the country to “reconcile and move on.”
Mr Odinga’s unilateral, irrational and erratic decision to betray the fight for electoral justice, the culture of impunity and the flagrant abuse of human rights that have become routine under the illegitimate regime of Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto cannot be justified.
Between July 2017 to the present, Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto have murdered more than 380 innocent civilians in cold blood.
These martyrs were butchered by agents of the illegitimate Jubilee administration they were perceived to be “supporters” of Raila Odinga.
These victims of a brutal and blood curdling regime include Baby Pendo, 9-year-old Stephanie Moraa, 7-year-old Geoffrey Mutinda, the I.E.B.C.’s director for technology Chris Msando, the 18 young men who perished during Raila Odinga’s homecoming journey between the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and the Central Business District on November 17, 2018, the three people who were shot dead by the gangster regime at Ahero Town as they protested against my illegal abduction, incommunicado detention without trial and forceful exile in February 2018, and many more who have died as they protested against the fraudulent election of August 8th, 2017.
As Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta toast, hug and laugh in Nairobi, I remain marooned in Canada because I swore the former in at Uhuru Park on January 30th, 2018.
I am here against my will. I am here despite the fact that I have a birthright to be in Kenya. I am here against my will because the illegitimate regime of Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto violated my constitutional and human rights, subverted the constitution, disobeyed multiple court orders and refused to operate within the rule of law.
In other words, the “reconciliation” between Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila is a fundamental betrayal of the hundreds of innocent Kenyans who have lost their lives fighting for democracy and in defense of Raila Odinga’s stolen electoral victories of 2007, 2013 and 2017.
The “bridges” Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta are talking about and intend to build will turn Kenya into an authoritarian and despotic Kenyatta and Odinga Monarchy.
The “reconciliation” betrays the principles for which the National Resistance Movement Kenya (NRMKe) was established, which is to fight for electoral justice, social justice, the protection of the constitution and our fragile democracy, respect for the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.
It betrays everything the NRMKe and I have stood and fought for. As such, I cannot support it.
Kenya is not about two people shaking hands but building a just and equal society governed by the rule of law, respect for human rights, the end of corruption and tribalism.
The “reconciliation” is not intended to help the unemployed youth get jobs and the homeless get housing. It is not intended to help the struggling workers; the professionals and the middle class secure their future and their livelihoods. It is meant to cement the 55-year domination by a few elites and families over more than 99 per cent of suffering and suffering Kenyans.
I will return to Kenya on March 26, 2018 so as to continue the struggle for electoral justice, social justice and an end to the culture of impunity that both Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta now clearly represent.
I will join forces with all progressive forces in bringing about concrete, substantive and fundamental structural and institutional changes that Kenyans deserve.
Aluta Continua.
Comments
Anonymous says
RAila must be handed to ICC in hague.that would be Kikuyus and the majority of Kenyans wish. This old Nyangoli must be cursed by kenyans of all walks of life.
Anonymous says
If indeed Rao has except the election robbers in the name of the amero pr.
That is indeed shit! He has surrounding himself with menstruation shitholes to the extent the election robbers stole the elections as usual in indebting the citizens of the republic of kenya and creating 10 billionaires with looted taxes of Ksh 500 billion who van even loan the nation cos they are rich by loots.
Not my votes to these election robbers and the menses cowards who’ve killed the NASA ideology by being bought with the missing in action eurobond balance.
Looted richness comes with zombies brain faculties with no living active cells.
And we all say shitholes with no vision for anything.
dominic says
raila had no option but to recognise Uhuru as the president coz he has no army or control of cbk
Anonymous says
Raila knows he lost elections fairly… Only his fanatics think hr was robbed!!!!!!
Anonymous says
Mr Miguna Miguna!
You are ripe to be the president of Kenya in 2022 and save our country from these shitholes.
My votes are with you come that time: I regret voting for rao in 2017 and now he has decided to kick the ass of the election robbers with their regime.
Hush tag Miguna Miguna for president come 2022!
The Marshall says
Let UhuRao know that Kenya is not about the two shaking hands. There electoral injustice, nepotism, corruption and all this ills. These can’t be solved by shaking hands. Baby upendo, Samantha, Musando and other comrades died because we wanted electoral justice. Miguna was deported because he risked his life and swore in the People’s President RAO. It hurts it hurts just to see the two taking it easy and shaking hands.
I will not surrender, retreat, relent in the quest for electoral justice. My desire is to see a future where any person can stand for presidency and have an equal opportunity for winning the presidency.
I desire to see a Luo presidency, a luhyia presidency , a Kamba presidency, a mijikenda presidency, a Taita presidency, any Kenyan tribe presidency. That is my desire, that’s my dream and this dream will surely surely come to pass
Anonymous says
