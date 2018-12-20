Miguna : Kenya is not a private property, let Maraga do his work, Raila and Uhuru warned

BY Miguna VIA FB

If Chief Justice David Maraga, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Justice Wanjala and Justice Lenaola didn’t thwart Uhuru Kenyatta‘s and William Samoei Ruto‘s attempts at making Kenya a one-party zombified state we wouldn’t be able to demand our constitutional rights in court today. Kenyans need a competent, just and INDEPENDENT Kenyan Judiciary!

The JUDICIARY does not investigate cases. It does not arrest or charge anyone. It does not prosecute any cases before it. It only DETERMINES cases based on the evidence adduced by the Director of Public Prosecutions in criminal cases.

Those shouting about the Judiciary should direct their complaints to the cabals who have have institutionalised State capture by KANU goons like Uhuru Kenyatta!

Yes, there are many issues we must address with the Kenyan Judiciary as we must do with many other weak and compromised institutions. However, our priority and focus must remain at the level of the superstructure – the politics and governance of the country. Once we fix that, all else will follow.

Between July 2017 to January 2018, it was Uhuru Kenyatta and William Samoei Ruto who were the leaders of the shadowy cabals trying to consolidate their stranglehold on illegitimate power. However, from March 9, 2018 to the present, the cabal leaders are Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

There is no good tyrant or looter.

We must fight against and defeat all the despots regardless of their ethnicities, gender or purported mythical beliefs.

#SayNoToUjinga!

#Revolt!