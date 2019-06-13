Miguna is a comedian, can’t read his books: Senator Sakaja

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has responded after he was offered exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna’s new book ‘Treason’

Speaking on Citizen TV’s JKLive, the Senator who appeared alongside Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior said he stopped bringing books to the political talk show, because he had not received any book in exchange.

Jeff then offered to give him Miguna Miguna’s book Treason: The Case against Tyrants and Renegades.

“Listen can I give you Miguna’s latest on treason?…” asked Jeff Koinange.

Senator Sakaja then responded to Jeff saying that he stopped reading comic books, words that left Jeff and Senator Mutula bursting into laughter.

“I stopped reading comedy so I’m now starting seasons of hope by Musila,” said the Nairobi Senator.

In the interview, the legislators also addressed several issues that affect the country including the National Budget that will be tabled in parliament in the next few days.

They also raised concern with how Government and elected leaders were running affairs, insisting that the National Budget should take into consideration ordinary Kenyans and their needs.

In his book, Miguna Miguna recounts details of behind-the-scenes discussions that preceded the mock swearing-in of Raila Odinga in January 30, 2018.

The book provides intriguing details on what transpired within the NASA Coalition behind closed doors.