MIGORI MPS RESOLVE TO SUPPORT OCHILLO AYACKO IN THE SENATE BY ELECTION

We, the undersigned Members of Parliament from the County of Migori, met this afternoon and resolved to fully support the Orange Democratic Movement’s candidate for the county’s Senate seat Hon. Ochillo Ayacko.

We are satisfied that Mr. Ayacko’s nomination as candidate feel within the provisions of the ODM Constitution. We appeal to our supporters and all residents to fall in line and support Mr. Ayacko.

We urge all ODM supporters in Migori to remain calm, united and maintain peace now and into the future. We are always stronger together.

Signed:

Hon. Tom Odege, MP, Nyatike,

Hon. Paul Abuor, MP, Rongo.

Hon. Mark Nyamita, MP, Uriri.

Hon. Peter Masara, MP, Suna West.

Hon. Walter Owino, MP, Awendo.

Hon. Pamela Odhiambo, Women Rep, Migori.

Hon. Denittah Ghati, Nominated MP.

Hon. Junet Mohammed, MP, Suna East.

July 30, 2018.