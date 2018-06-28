Meeting to Oust Hon Murkomen from Majority Leadership Seat Leaves Jubilee More Divided

RIFT VALLEY LEADERS MEETING -27th June 2018

We have just emerged from a routine housekeeping meeting that was deemed necessary in order to provide a reassuring signal to the Jubilee family and all Kenyans.

Our sole purpose remains that of leading our constituencies along Jubilee’s transformational journey to achieve a better Kenya for all people.

This journey requires our total loyalty and principled commitment to the founding vision of the Jubilee movement. By necessary implication, this commitment calls for vigilance and total rejection of all elements, ideas and attempts to undermine the vision, or sabotage our leadership, or divide our people.

We cannot be loyal to the Jubilee family, its leadership and founding values while at the same time condoning retrogressive, destructive and divisive agendas. Our strong stand against these connivances as well as their perpetrators is therefore fully consistent with our total loyalty and commitment.

Our meeting has therefore achieved it’s purpose of strengthening our resolve to assist His Excellency the President and His Excellency the Deputy President in rallying all efforts towards building a strong, united and prosperous Kenya through our party’s manifesto.

Kipchumba Murkomen, EGH

Caucus Chairman.