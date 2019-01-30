Meet the man who has survived around 9 court petitions, Gov.Martin Wambora

Do you think it’s time for Governor Wambora to start a mentorship course on how to survive election petitions and corruption charges?

Embu Governor Martin Wambora triumphs again as Supreme Court dismisses Lenny Kivuti appeal against his election.

The election of Mr Wambora had been nullified by Justice William Musyoka in February last year, saying the vote recount and scrutiny had unearthed various irregularities that compromised the integrity of the process.

But the governor moved to the Court of Appeal and Justices William Ouko, Daniel Musinga, and Fatuma Sichale said the burden of proof was not discharged by former Senator Lenny Kivuti.

The three judges overturned the decision, ruling the High Court erred in invalidating Mr Wambora’s election.

Martin Wambora

However, Mr Kivuti was not satisfied and moved to the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the decision.

Not long ago , Governor Wambora was facing another impeachment motion over alleged slow implementation of development projects if members of the County Assembly (MCAs) make good their threats.

The MCAs have complained that little is going on in the region and accused the governor of refusing to convene a leaders’ meeting to discuss development.

They pointed out that projects such as bridges and roads meant to benefit the residents have stalled, yet the governor is doing nothing to ensure that they are revived.

“The construction of the Kwangochi and Kigumo bridges has stalled while the Mukenyu-Kathangari Road, which passes through rich agricultural, areas is in a deplorable state,” Ruguru-Ngandori Ward Representative Muturi Mwambo, said.

The MCAs gave him a seven-day ultimatum to meet the leaders, failing which he will face their wrath.