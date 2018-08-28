Meet The Beautiful Women At Ministry Of Lands Who Helped DP Ruto ‘Grab’ Public Land Where Weston Hotels Is Situated

A land registrar by the name of Sarah Chelimo Maina who is alleged to have a close relations with the Rutos is the one who gave him the public land where he has built the controversial Weston Hotel in 2011.

Ms Chelimo Maina is the one who verified the title deed details and is also behind the irregular payment of Sh1.5 billion to businessman Francis Mburu, owner of the Ruaraka Land.

Thanks to their close ‘relationship,’ Ms Maina has had a safe and prolonged stay at Ardhi House.

Ruto’s Weston Hotel is estimated to be valued at over KSh600 million but has in its name loans amounting to over Sh1 billion.

Apparently, the hotel received huge amounts of money from both Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Equity Bank between 2011 and 2015. On July 21, 2015 she authorized another Sh700 million loan from KCB.

In October 2014, KCB gave the Weston Hotel two loans of Sh150 million and another of Sh350 million after a land registrar identified as Carolyn Kituyi signed off on the 0.773 acres plot LR number 209/14372.

Ms Kituyi is also one of the persons accused of graft over the irregular authorization of Sh314 million payments to SGR land owners.

Recently, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority through the Director Gilbert Kibe came out claiming ownership of the land that Weston Hotel is built on.

An Auditor General’s report also showed that the hotel had been advised to transfer the land back to the National Land Commission.