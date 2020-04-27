Meet Dr Lutomia and reasons WHY he was sacked as KEMRI director by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

WHO IS DR JOEL LUMBASI LUTOMIAH AND WHY WAS HE SACKED?

Dr Joel Lumbasi Lutomiah- whom Health Cabinet Secretary MUTAHI KAGWE has IRREGULARLY and UNCONSTITUTIONALLY removed from the position of Director of Center for Virus Research at KEMRI is from Bukokho Village, Makunga area, Isongo Location of Mumias, Kakamega County in Wanga Kingdom.

Dr Lutomiah is the son of Rueben Lutomiah, grandson of Kweyu Ong’anyo omushitsetse. He was a long time teacher who put St Peter’s Mumias High School on the academic map as number one school in Biology in former Western province for many years. Before joining KEMRI Dr Lutomiah was a renowned teacher and examiner of Biology, and a judge during secondary schools science congress in Kenya.

Dr Lutomiah is Kenya’s best brain and innovative thinker in virology. And I strongly believe that his sacking has nothing to do with the flimsy claims of delaying results of the tests of COVID-19.

It is common knowledge that the government has put billions of shillings into Kenya Medical Research Institute to fight coronavirus where Dr Lutomiah was a Director of Center for Virus Research, and this could be the reason he was sacked, because he comes from the wrong tribe “Luhya”. A Luhya could have probably become a problem in executing the heist!

My Jerome Ogola had this to say about the sacking:

My thinking is premised in the reality that in this COVID-19 era, KEMRI will play a vital role, not just in testing but in vaccine development as well, and such ventures may attract funding, too much to be handled by a “foreigner”

Remember Rugut was dismissed, unceremoniously, from NYS, when the government intended to pump in billions?

Looking at it from a different perspective, how important are the daily updates given by the minister? Do they in any way aid this battle? I doubt

If it is true that someone was fired for delaying the announcement, then it shows how dedicated the government is in PR. Will this war be won through policy or press conferences?

Oracle of Teremi.