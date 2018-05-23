Meet A Servant Leader The Young Daniel Mala Owiti Of Kariobangi, Embakasi ,Nairobi

Daniel Mala Owiti, popularly known as Habib Omar is a 29 Year old Human Rights Activist , Peace Ambassador and a passionate youth leader from Kariobangi North Ward, Embakasi North Constituency, Nairobi County.

He attended Simur Primary School. Due to his focus and passion for studies, he secured an admission to Dagoretti High School, later transferred to Global vision Secondary School where he sat for his K.C.S.E Examinations.Daniel holds a diploma in Graphic design from Royal Africa Institute.

His passion for leadership was noticeable all the way from primary school where he served as a class prefect. In high school, he was appointed as a class representative and also served as a Christian Union Chairperson.

Currently, Daniel Mala Owiti is serving as an Office Ward Manager/Personal Assistant for Hon. Maina Njoka, the current Member of County Assembly (MCA) of Kariobangi North Ward. He is also the Chairperson of the Jitegemee Youth Group and Pioneers. Under the umbrella of ONUG ( One Nation Under God) , a community organization whose purpose is to deal with matters peace and social justice , Daniel is it’s Coordinator in Embakasi North Constituency. Because of his love and commitment to his society, Daniel is a member of Dandora Community Justice Center, an NGO whose main purpose is to deal with gender based violence, crime, substance and drug abuse and extra judicial killings , which is becoming a norm in the many parts of Eastlands.

As a member of the Brotherhood Foundation, Daniel and his team members have been able to empower tbe youth and women to improve on their well being and nurture their talents through organizing football competitions, boxing and beauty pageant competitions. They have also been able to reach the community in times of eventualities such as fire and sicknesses.

During the previous general elections , Daniel volunteered to carry out civic education to the youth on the important of electing competent leaders with integrity.

Being a community champion, Daniel believes that youths MUST be the cornerstone of leadership and that they MUST be given a chance at the table to discuss about their future and be part of decision making.

Daniel, who believes in commitment, hard work and teamwork, aspires to inspire the youths to realize their potential in creating change in their own lives and in the whole society at large.

As a Constituency Representative, he would like to be part of decision making and being the mouthpiece of the youths on challenges facing them.

He also wants to create a group of Networks and mentorship programs that will help the youth to discuss and address the challenges facing them.

At YG -Kenya as a CONSTITUENCY REPRESENTATIVE, Daniel’s main role is to be a link between the youths and the government in championing and advocating for the youth agendas. He also wants to involve the youths in decision making in matters leadership and governance.

To all the youths from Embakasi North Constituency and Nairobi County at large, may we all support and cooperate with DANIEL MALA OWITI as he resumes his new duties

