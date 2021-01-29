MCAs stop BBI training session at Sagana state Lodge, dynasties in panic

SAGANA State Lodge MCA Meeting Transcript

MCAs reduced the agenda to Car Grant for BBI

The President left State House Nairobi a little Late

As a result PS Karanja Kibicho Started the Meeting..

Lawyer Tom Macharia started off with a Training Session on BBI.

A few minutes into the meeting, The MCA’s stopped Tom Macharia from proceeding.

1. We have read the Document and we hear what you are telling us. On this Issue that MCAs will be CECs do not tell us it is Automatic, the word BBI uses is MAY. The Governor MAY….

2. Stop Analyzing, the Document has no issues.

When we elected The President he promised;

a) Car Loan

b) Mortgage

THEN You refused and brught in SRC to play clever and give you a reason to break the promise.

3. Those two things were Not delivered – Now it is our TIME. They must be delivered.

4. Chants Followed…”Car Grant, Car Grant, Car Grant….”

5. Kibicho called for a Tea Break.

During the break he called Majority Leaders and Speakers Aside

In the side Room the message was the same.

Car Grant was Non-Negotiable. Irreducible Minimum.

The President Landed.

Kibicho took him to the holding room …

One message, Please do not go in there without an agreement on Car Grants.

Wameleta moto hawa MCAs

All they want the Car Grant…

