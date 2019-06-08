Mariajuana vs Big Four Agenda, the confusion in Uhuru regime

Of the ‘Big Four’ agenda, manufacturing is the one that will have the biggest and most direct positive impact on our economy and lives. The man tasked with overseeing the implementation of these is a highly educated Phd holder. Now, to cash in on the huge and growing international demand for medicinal Marijuana, one smart Kenyan entrepreneur recently presented to the office of this Phd holder, an application for a Licence to process, park and export medicinal Marijuana.

Any hope of this entrepreneur ever getting the requisite support he sought was extinguished yesterday when the highly educated Phd holder termed him a Lunatic! This he did not in the privacy of his office, but whilst addressing a public gathering that included a Supreme Court Judge, among other senior government officials.

Besides the sad irony that the man tasked with ensuring we awaken our manufacturing sector that is on its deathbed thinks that doing so is lunacy, is the tragedy of a CS so effin drunk with power that he seems to believe that he can unilaterally determine what direction we take as a country, in this debate and matter of global significance.

To understand why African leaders will forever be trooping to China and the West with begging bowls for loans and aid, one needs just to consider the fact that the more advanced economies in the West like Canada, the Netherlands, the U.S.A and others have not only legalised the cultivation, processing and use of medicinal Marijuana, but are also raking into their economies, millions of dollars from the trade in this medicine.

Not to be left out, the smart Chinese to whom these myopic politicians run for loans to meet even our most basic needs are already working to have huge Marijuana plantations and processing plants to process the plant into medicine and export4uu4uuui4i4i44ii, in order to cash in on the lucrative market. This ~ mark you ~ even as the planting, possession or trafficking of recreational Marijuana remain illegal and punishable by some of the most severe sentences globally.

That is to say that if Matiang’i is incapable of divorcing what his teacher at the Sabbath School lessons drilled into their heads about Marijuana many eons ago from the current global reality, he has China to look to, to know that the controlled cultivation, processing and sale or use of medicinal Marijuana is not the thing as having packets of joints of weed in our Kiosks. And when you consider that Google is his friend too, you realise that education is overrated!