CJ Maraga might have just given President Uhuru an opportunity to clean up Parliament

By Ngunjiri wambugu via FB

TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT, OR NOT? THAT IS THE QUESTION.

CJ Maraga has read the constitution and interpreted it as is. He has then taken the easy way out and advised the President to dissolve the House.

However the reality is that until there is an integrated structure of how to ensure that a universal suffrage election results in a situation where 30% of all elected leaders are of an alternate gender, even if we dissolve Parliament today and go back to elections the results will be as they are today – or worse. And we will have to dissolve Parliament, again.

Of course currently there is the question of whether IEBC as currently in place is equal to the task. Then we need to agree on whether we the money for a general election – outside the Presidency.

BUT.

Maraga might also have just given President Kenyatta an opportunity to clean up Parliament, and bring in a new set of troops. Before the next dissolution 😉

Mimi niko tayari kwa uchaguzi.

Jee wewe?