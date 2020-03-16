The man who helped rig out Raila in 2017 rewarded, appointed CEO of Huduma Kenya

By Francis Muli for Kahawa Tungu

The who helped rig out Raila in the 2017 presidential elections one James Muhati is set to be appointed the CEO of Huduma Kenya, this is per the online platform Kahawa Tungu.

Muhati was a senior ICT manager at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) working under Chris Musando who was murdered for allegedly refusing to co operate in facilitating rigging.

ICT director James Muhati has resigned, and could be headed to the Huduma Kenya, it has emerged.

Kahawa Tungu reports that the troubled director has been appointed by the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender affairs as the Huduma Kenya CEO and the appointment is to be made public in a few days and will be replacing the current CEO Mr Dennis Mutuku.

The rewarding of Muhati and the continued holding of office by other directors who were adversely mentioned for bungling the 2017 presidential elections is a confirmation that Raila is sleeping on job as Uhuru enjoys fruits of handshake in full. One wonders what John Mbadi and his gang are doing instead of taking advantage of the handshake to reform key institutions they are busy foot-licking Jubilee – VERY USELESS, RADER-LESS, CLUELESS, TACTLESS!.

His five-year term ends in May, but he has opted to leave early. Following his resignation, his position will be taken up by manager for business systems at the commission, Silas Njeru.

Mr Muhati is among four directors whose terms are expiring, and while others sought extension of their terms, Muhati opted out.

Directors seeking extension of their terms include acting CEO Hussein Marjan, whose substantive appointment is that of a deputy CEO, the Audit Risk and Compliance director Osman Hassan Ibrahim and Voter Registration and Electoral Operations director Rasi Masudi.

Mr Muhati has had a frosty relationship with the Chairman Mr Wafula Chebukati that forced the commission to suspend him before the 2017 General Elections. He was however recalled following the murder of Chris Msando, who was holding the position.

Muhati was accused of refusing to cooperate with audit officers checking the agency’s ICT systems.

Following the disputed Presidential Election, opposition outfit, the National Super Alliance (Nasa) accused him together with the then CEO Ezra Chiloba of bungling elections.

Since Chiloba was fired, the commission has unsuccessfully tried to hire a new CEO.

