MALEMA Sends Nairobi Governor MIKE SONKO A Special Birthday Gift Ahead Of His Kenyan Visit

By Aaron Tshabalalah Zuma

Vibrant South African opposition chief JULIUS SELLO MALEMA has sent Nairobi governor His Excellency MIKE MBUVI SONKO a special birthday message. Malema who is also the Commander In Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that he founded in 2012 after being expelled from ANC, said he wishes the governor of Nairobi well despite the fact that they have not met.

The defiant Malema was speaking to the youths at a function in UMkhanyakude in KwaZulu-Natal where he sent his message of goodwill to the youthful Nairobi Governor of Nairobi. He said he only used to hear and read about governor Sonko but drew even more interest when Oprah Winfrey congratulated him after the United Nations Conference in New York. Governor Sonko was nominated to speak on behalf of African Cities where he delivered a speech that was lauded by various leaders.

“I did not know much about the Nairobi City boss Governor Sonko. I used to read him in the media because Kenya is one of the countries of interest as far as African leadership is concerned. Kenya has produced great leaders like Raila Odinga and so you cannot ignore a country like that. But my interest on governor Sonko developed when Oprah spoke well about him. You know Oprah is a great figure among the black people. When she singles you out, then you deserve the accolade. I have been informed that it is his birthday and I wish to take this opportunity to wish Mr. Sonko a happy one” Said Malema.

“I am looking forward to visit Kenya before the end of this year because I have been invited by a politician called hon “Baba Awinu” read (Babu Owino). Therefore it’ll be my pleasure to meet Governor Sonko and share with him. I am told the gentleman is an industrious and fearless young man. I urge him to keep up the spirit. I will also be visiting Uganda on invitation by Bobi Wine Africa is our home and we don’t fear anyone including dictators like Museveni” He added.