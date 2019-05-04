MALEMA Accepts SONKO’s Invitation To Nairobi, Sends Him And Babu Owino Special Gifts

By Kiogora Mwendwa

Controversial South African politician and leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema is coming to Kenya.

This follows the invitation by Nairobi governor H.E. MIKE MBUVI SONKO and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino. Malema had hinted two months ago that he will visit the governor of Nairobi because he admires his spirit, hardwork and fight against corruption.

Acording to Babu Owino who through a lengthy Facebook post today, Friday 3, claimed that Malema is slated to visit Kenya later in the year.

Owino stated that Malema gifted him and governor Sonko a red beret from the EFF that he says is a “symbolic token” representing the struggle of freedom ahead of his visit.

“The Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters of South Africa Honorable Julius Malema, my comrade in the Youth For Africa Movement today sent me and the governor of Nairobi a precious gift. It is precious because of what it symbolizes. He sent us red berets from the EFF,” posted Owino.

He added that the beret’s red colour was on itself a symbol of the “the blood that has been shed by patriotic citizens seeking justice, fairness, and freedom”.

“These red berets are the same color of the struggle for freedom in Uganda led by Honorable Bobi Wine and the revolution in Zimbabwe led by Honorable Nelson Chamisa. Red symbolizes the blood that has been shed by patriotic citizens seeking justice, fairness, and freedom in their countriesMy governor and I humbly receive these symbolic tokens ahead of Hon Malema’s visit to Kenya later in the year as we continue to agitate for youth inclusion in the governance of the continent. I renew my commitment to always speak out in the face of corruption, bad governance, and injustice.”