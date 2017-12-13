WHY Majority Are Supporting NASA CEO Norman Magaya for EALA Parliament

Members of Parliament and the Senate will tomorrow on Thursday 14th Dec vote to elect nine members who will represent Kenya in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA). The the two houses of parliament are expected vote by secret ballot for five members from the Jubilee and four from the opposition NASA side.

Among the four NASA Nominees is Norman Amugira Magaya a lawyer by profession and for the last five years, the Head of CORD/NASA Secretariat and the Secretary to CORD/NASA Coalition Executive Management Board.

Norman has proven himself as a reliable loyalist, an outstanding soldier of the reform movement, a committed servant to our cause and a patient protégé of the Rt Hon Raila Odinga.

In 2017, Norman deferred his political ambition – for MP Likuyani – to dedicate his time and effort toward Raila’s presidential bid. His nomination to EALA is well earned and greatly deserved. He will certainly be a good legislator in the Arusha based Parliament