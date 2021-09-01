Major Plan to oust Tuju from Jubilee revealed, used and DUMPED!

By Dennis Itumbi

The Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) agents are reporting;

JUBILEE – ODM RELATIONS, TUJU POSITION AND WEAKENING Raila Odinga

1. The Jubilee Parliamentary Leadership is set to meet within the Next SEVEN Days with a view of POSTPONING the signing of any agreement with ODM Party.

2. This is within the background that Raila Odinga has been Calling Tuju and pressuring him to play an active role in FAST-TRACKING the signing of the agreement.

3. Raila even met Tuju on the issue.

4. The signing idea is further pushed by Ntominated MP Maina Kamanda and Maoka Maore.

5. Interestingly, Murathe, is in the group that has gone slow on the signing of the proposed Coalition agreement.

6. Since the much hyped Framework agreement between ODM and Jubilee was signed – Nothing else has moved. At the time ODM even publicly said that a major rally would be held at Uhuru Park in July 2021 to unveil the Pre-Election Agreement.

7. Madam Nancy Gitau, Muhoho Kenyatta and David Murathe have been holding secret meetings on the matter without inviting Tuju.

It is common ground that Tuju’s role in Jubilee is now done and its time to move on

8. HNIB agents are picking reports that Tuju could be kicked out of Jubilee by the trio.

9. It is instructive to note that Kieleweke in private and in the recent engagement with President Kenyatta have maintained it is impossible to sell Tinga in Mt. Kenya

10. The Jubilee Parliamentary meeting WILL explain that the party is focused on Strengthening its structures and Re-branding, before signing the agreement

Yet another excuse to postpone the signing ceremony.

11. Tuju has been told by officials that he cannot make any decision without the express approval of The Party Leader.

12. Take note that the President a few weeks ago personally instructed Tuju to skip a Wiper event – The unveiling of Karen HQ.

He also told Tuju, to skip the Tinga/ODM event in Nakuru despite prior confirmation.

Tuju had even booked a flight.

He was meant to sign the agreement in Nakuru instead Maoka Maore was sent to basically keep the hope alive and to postpone the signing.

ADDITIONAL INFO

Speaker JB poised to take over Democratic Party (DP)

Meeting with Kioni of DP at Nairobi Club on Thursday.

Within today another meeting at United Club, Nairobi

It is so DECLASSIFIED!