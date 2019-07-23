MAGUFULI tells Arusha Mayor LAZARO to visit Nairobi and learn from SONKO how City Beautification is done

(Article First published by Arusha Times)

By Tomas Mjola

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has advised the current mayor for Arusha Mr. Kalist Lazaro and his councillors to travel to Nairobi and learn from Nairobi governor Mike Sonko how beautification of the City is done.

Speaking yesterday in Arusha, President Magufuli expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of Arusha Mjini, urging the mayor and his people to visit Nairobi and benchmark on Sonko’s projects.

Magufuli said compared to Arusha, Nairobi looks like London because of the effort the governments of Uhuru and Sonko have put.

He said that tourists and international conferences are taken to Nairobi because the City is appealing.

“Nawasii Bwana Mayor na madiwani wako mtafute mda mzuru Gavava Sonko kule Nairobi awaelimishe jinsi mji unavyorembeshwa. Maanake sasa Nairobi inakaa kama London kule Ulaya. Ndio sababu mikutano yote ya kitaifa inapelekwa Nairobi maanake huu mji unakaa kama jaa kuu la taka”

Translation

“I urge your Lordship the mayor to make a date with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and learn how to beautify and maintain the City. Nairobi looks like London. That is why all the international conferences are held there. This City looks like a dumpsite” He said