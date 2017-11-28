Magufuli Shows Uhuru Middle Finger, Intentionally Boycotts His Fraudulent inauguration

Tanzanian President John Joseph Pombe Magufuli has deliberately skipped Uhuru’s inauguration ceremony at Kasarani even after confirming attendance.

Sources say that Magufuli who is a close ally to Prime Minister Raila Odinga, is not happy with the way he is treated by the Jubilee administration.

He instead sent his Vice President since he could not stand the mockery of democracy taking place in his presence yet it is Raila who fought for it.