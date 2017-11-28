Kenya Today

Magufuli Shows Uhuru Middle Finger, Intentionally Boycotts His Fraudulent inauguration

12 Comments

Tanzanian President John Joseph Pombe Magufuli has deliberately skipped Uhuru’s inauguration ceremony at Kasarani even after confirming attendance.

Sources say that Magufuli who is a close ally to Prime Minister Raila Odinga, is not happy with the way he is treated by the Jubilee administration.

He instead sent his Vice President since he could not stand the mockery of democracy taking place in his presence yet it is Raila who fought for it.

  7. Where will this kenyan politics led us? now we are in Tanzania, oh!! my fellos let as be self driven for few years to come a battle will be there not only kenyans to kenyans but also kenyans with other countries and there will be no any prominent leader wil be harmed.

