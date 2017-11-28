Magufuli Shows Uhuru Middle Finger, Intentionally Boycotts His Fraudulent inauguration

Tanzanian President John Joseph Pombe Magufuli has deliberately skipped Uhuru’s inauguration ceremony at Kasarani even after confirming attendance.
Sources say that Magufuli who is a close ally to Prime Minister Raila Odinga, is not happy with the way he is treated by the Jubilee administration.
He instead sent his Vice President since he could not stand the mockery of democracy taking place in his presence yet it is Raila who fought for it.
Comments
Kipyegon says
Let him then istall his fellow thug raila as Kenya’s president….
Lotodo says
Kipyegon, go do it to yourself.
Btn Raila& Ruto who is more of a thug?
Remember Yebei?
Mr Pombe simply said: ‘ personal reasons’
Raila is older than your grand father
Joseph Bungoma says
It is not a suprise to people who value justice. The names John and Joseph are valued. Credit to John Joseph . He is a man of God of justice .
Victor says
He he! Ruto’s chicks were burnt at Namanga. Expect a chilly relationship, if any, between Uhuru and Magufuli.
Joseph Bungoma says
jm says
kipyengo I pray that GOD wl kp us through to 2022 & the land grabber wl Neva b endorsed by m giks!!!
Anonymous says
That kipyegon thinks and reasons with his teeth.There is no thug other than ruto.
Anonymous says
who is publishing this report,he/she must be a stupid NASA sipporter
Kipyegon says
Guys, acheni matusi…. Like it or not Ruto will be president
ANY0NE says
00H! IT SEEMS U R SURE
Anonymous says
apewe kama nani? moi striked a deal with uhuru.wait watch and see.
[email protected] says
Where will this kenyan politics led us? now we are in Tanzania, oh!! my fellos let as be self driven for few years to come a battle will be there not only kenyans to kenyans but also kenyans with other countries and there will be no any prominent leader wil be harmed.