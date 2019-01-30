Magufuli declined Raila’s request to be sworn in Tanzania, rejected the whole plan

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has laid bare how Tanzanian President John Magufuli allegedly blocked NASA leader Raila Odinga from being sworn as the ‘People’s President’ in Tanzania.

Highlighting the behind the scenes intrigues behind the aborted December 12 and the January 30 swearing in ceremonies in his new book ‘Treason’, Miguna says Magufuli decline the request and even opposed the whole plan.

Miguna explains how “his” National Revolutionary Movement of Kenya (NRM-Ke) committee proposed to swear Raila at the Kenyan Embassy in Ghana or Tanzania.

The two foreign missions, according to Miguna, were a fallback plan should the government have cracked down on NASA and blocked his swearing in at a venue in Nairobi.

“The NRMKe team had proposed that if we were unable to conduct the function in a public space such as Uhuru Park in Nairobi, which was the preferred venue then we could do it at a Kenyan Embassy in Ghana or Tanzania. The second option was to hold it either in Kakamega, or Kilifi, or Mombasa,” Miguna reveals in his new book, Treason: The Case Against Tyrants & Renegades.’

The Kenyan-born lawyer with Canadian citizenship, says Raila had tasked his trusted ally and Siaya senator James Orengo to speak to President Magufuli about the possibility of holding the ceremony in Tanzania.

According to the book, ‘ Miguna says president Magufuli who has close personal ties with Raila, flatly opposed the whole swearing in plan.

The self-declared NRM General writes in the newly released book: “According to Orengo, Magufuli believed that leadership was ‘a gift from God’ and that if God had not given Raila that gift, there was no reason to pursue our plans and that Raila should forget about being sworn in as The People’s President,” reads an excerpt from the book launched on Saturday.

Miguna says the statements were interpreted to mean that Magufuli was of the view that God did not want Raila to be the president of Kenya.

“I found such statements to be outrageous. God had not manipulated the August 8, 2017 General Election,” Miguna says in his explosive