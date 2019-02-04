Madness! Hon.Kuria declares his 2022 presidential bid

Gatundu south Member of parliament has declared hgis interest in the upcoming race to the house on the hill.

Kuria who has been preaching “Tangatanga gospel said nobody can stop him from clinching the seat.

Speaking during an interview in a local radio station’s morning show, Kuria said that he will be vying for Presidency in 2022.

He told Jeff Koinange, the morning show host at Hot 96 that he will be challenging Deputy President Dr William Ruto on the ballot come 2022.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession has risen a heated debate over the recent past, threatening to split Mt Kenya region into three camps. The unpredictable Moses Kuria seemed to be in Ruto’s camp at first, following his continued criticism of President Kenyatta.

Another camp in the region supports President Kenyatta, arguing that he is still to young to retire from active politics, thus pushing for creation of a premiership post which he should occupy at the end of his term.

The remaining camp is fighting to produce one of their own who should succeed President Kenyatta. Could it be Moses Kuria now that he has declared his interest in the race for the top most seat?

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Moses Kuria: "I will still vie for Presidency in 2022. I will be on the ballot." <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/JeffAndHamoOnHot?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#JeffAndHamoOnHot</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/KoinangeJeff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@KoinangeJeff</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/VDJClyde?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@VDJClyde</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/nyar_gero?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@nyar_gero</a> <a href=”https://t.co/tCx8qzJTbx”>pic.twitter.com/tCx8qzJTbx</a></p>— Hot 96 FM Kenya (@Hot_96Kenya) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Hot_96Kenya/status/1092285374343331841?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 4, 2019</a></blockquote>

