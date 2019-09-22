MADNESS: DP Ruto panics, lectures Uhuru and Raila over handshake

Deputy President William Ruto has rapped Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga for allegedly meddling in Jubilee government affairs.

According to the DP, Raila is using the handshake deal to plant seeds of discord and division within the Jubilee fraternity in a scheme to win the presidency in 2022.

“Wewe mtu ya kitendawili unajuaje mpango ya Jubilee,” he said.

The straight-shooting DP, speaking in Embu on Saturday, also told Raila to keep off the Jubilee administration’s affairs, adding that the schemes to weaken the party by dividing it into two warring factions was a plot bound to fail

“Tunajua mahali tumetoka, tunajua mahali tuko na tunajua mahali tunaenda,” he added.

DP Ruto’s attack comes barely days after Jubilee Nominated Member of Parliament Maina Kamanda broke ranks joining the Raila-led team to back ODM’s candidate for the Kibra Parliamentary seat despite Jubilee fielding a candidate.R

But even as he tackled the opposition leader, DP Ruto is facing rebellion from within the executive with a section of the executive members claiming he is undermining the president in premature 2022 campaigns.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has led the onslaught against DP Ruto for spreading what he termed as confusion within the Mount Kenya region.

“You just come here to reap where you did not sow…. This is the kind of confusion we will not entertain,” said Kibicho at St.Peters Gathuthuini Secondary School after commissioning a borehole on Saturday.