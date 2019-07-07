MADNESS: DP Ruto heckled by youth in Kehancha for launching an electricity pole

Drunk youth nearly paralyzed Deputy President William Ruto’s speech on Saturday at Kehancha, Migori County.

A group of youth numbering about 300 surrounded Ruto’s car as he addressed locals after commissioning an electricity pole, a move that angered area youth

Ruto was angered by the youth became chaotic and heckled speakers at the event. With the absence of the Provincial Administration officers in the function, Ruto had no option but to proceed with his speech.

The youth heckled Kuria West MP Mathius Robi forcing him to cut short his speech and hand over the microphone to his Kuria East counterpart Marwa Kitamaya.

The Deputy President lectured the intoxicated youth telling them to shut up or leave his function.

Here is additional reporting by Phil Wesonga:

DP William Ruto seen here launching a concrete pole he supplied to Kenya Power. He is the sole supplier of concrete poles for kenya Power according to the grapevine.



Good old Uhuru (this evening enjoying lakeside fish and mature whisky) rendered Ruto totally irrelevant the minute he signed Executive Order Number 1 of 2019, in which he overlooked his DP and appointed CS Fred Matiang’i the Chairperson of The National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee.

For refusing to accept that the system has cast him aside, one day you will see a desperate Ruto launching a tree or a anthill.

“Shut up or leave my function”.

Mr Ruto in kehancha.

Kehancha residents were angered at Mr Ruto for flying all the way from Nairobi to the far off Kuria/Tanzania’s border just to launch a concrete electric pole and a chiefs office.

They heckled him saying it was a waste of their taxes and efforts from Kuria West/East MPs to calm them didn’t bear fruit. Residents were angered more when he purported to advise them to diversify and plant coffee. They reminded him that coffee and tea bushes are currently being uprooted in central and parts of Rift valley.

Cornered, Mr Ruto wondered aloud about the absence of the provincial administration that is charged with pacifying such situations.

Viva, Kehancha Residents.

