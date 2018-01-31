”Luyha Leaders Betrayed Brother Raila, the Great Grandson Of King Mumia”- Atwoli Laments

By FRANCIS ATWOLI:

Today I don’t speak as a Trade Unionist, but instead as a Luhya elder. Not just a Luhya elder but a disappointed one. I don’t know where to burry my head with regards to Raila Inaugural ceremony or swearing in. I am almost believing the words of Masinde Muliro that quote; “…for a Luhya to be President a Luo must be President first.”

Am not tying to bring rifts between mashemeji but look at how events unfolded yesterday. Who was the Judge that swore Baba? Hon TJ Kajwang. Who was the registrar ? Miguna Miguna. Who witnessed the event? James Orengo. Who welcomed the President? Hassan Joho. Who was the Event Organizer? Simba Arati. The list is so long.

The ultimate questions Nasarites will ask is where were my Luhya brothers?. Where did Bonny Khalwale, Moses Wetangula or Mudavadi go?. Mudavadi of NASA HAO NASA HAO!? Or it is NASA HAO only in church pulpits then disappear at the hour of need? Yet they expect to take mantle from Raila Odinga when he retires.

Well I have to say Presidential candidacy is not reserved for cowards. Someone has to sweat blood and water in order to inherit the voting block from Raila Odinga.

To my brother Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi Kenyans are disappointed with you. But all is not lost. There is still time for political redemption if at all you want to realize 2022 or any future dreams.