”Luyha Leaders Betrayed Brother Raila, the Great Grandson Of King Mumia”- Atwoli Laments

By FRANCIS ATWOLI:
Today I don’t speak as a Trade Unionist, but instead as a Luhya elder. Not just a Luhya elder but a disappointed one. I don’t know where to burry my head with regards to Raila Inaugural ceremony or swearing in. I am almost believing the words of Masinde Muliro that quote; “…for a Luhya to be President a Luo must be President first.”
Am not tying to bring rifts between mashemeji but look at how events unfolded yesterday. Who was the Judge that swore Baba? Hon TJ Kajwang. Who was the registrar ? Miguna Miguna. Who witnessed the event? James Orengo. Who welcomed the President? Hassan Joho. Who was the Event Organizer? Simba Arati. The list is so long.
The ultimate questions Nasarites will ask is where were my Luhya brothers?. Where did Bonny Khalwale, Moses Wetangula or Mudavadi go?. Mudavadi of NASA HAO NASA HAO!? Or it is NASA HAO only in church pulpits then disappear at the hour of need? Yet they expect to take mantle from Raila Odinga when he retires.
Well I have to say Presidential candidacy is not reserved for cowards. Someone has to sweat blood and water in order to inherit the voting block from Raila Odinga.
To my brother Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi Kenyans are disappointed with you. But all is not lost. There is still time for political redemption if at all you want to realize 2022 or any future dreams.
Comments
Baby Gee says
Luos have brains and born fighters if they want something they will go for it. If a luo says that man is the one who will marry me it will happen. Luos are Freedom Fighters for Kenya look at almost all their leaders they are not afraid to talk when something goes wrong. I also Wonder why the Three missed even though they claim they were all locked in one room not able to leave. Mambo bado – will the other leaders agree With these 3 I Wonder, remember when a luo says YES it is A YES when they say NO it is a NO. It is time you speak the truth it will set you free otherwise they might not Accept your excuses. Hassan Joho has taken the Crown he is the KING People think he should be the vice president of baba people’s president. Good Joho you showed the world you ain’t afraid and you stand Your grounds.
okumu wuod orianda says
4ward Eva backward Neva
Anonymous says
My question to you sir is this.what are you talking about?why don’t you do it yourself? now the law is after them as criminals and etc.even Bible says fear God and the King.
Anonymous says
SO UHURUTO ARE KINGS?? WOW!
Anonymous says
when God’s word says that it speaks to all.those who are in authority are recognized by God. Bible says so.
Anonymous says
IN A REVOLUTION, THE TEAM MUST SPEAK WITH ONE VOICE! THE TEAM CANNOT AFFORD TO HAVE OPPORTUNIST, CALCULATING JUDASES WHO ARE LYING TO THEIR SUPPORTERS AND USING THEIR SUPPORTERS’ ECONOMIC DESPERATION TO SHORTCHANGE THEM FOR PERSONAL GAINS.
THE TEAM WILL NEVER ACCOMPLISH ANYTHING IF THEY HAVE AMONG THEM LYING “WORD SMITHS” AND COWARDS WHO TURN OUT TO WOLVES IN SHEEP’S CLOTHING!
Anonymous says
if God is not for you it means he is against what you are doing.if you pretend to be wise than Him finally your fall becomes great.when you go beyond redline in all things later you regret but when its too late.naswa ought to know this.