Jubilee grassroot leaders in Nairobi Urge CS Eugene Wamalwa to move Political Base to Nairobi

Jubilee’s 3rd in command CS Eugene Wamalwa was Mihang’o with Westlands Mp Hon Tim Wanyonyi and MCAs during fundraising for Assumption High Sch Embakasi East, Nairobi County. At the event several grassroot leaders including MCA and MP aspirants urged CS Wamalwa to move his political base to Nairobi.
Hon Tim Wanyonyi,while echoing the sentiments of MCAs and aspirants who had spoken earlier,welcomed Hon Eugene Wamalwa to Nairobi urging him to pursue an interest in leading the City County of Nairobi. The MCAs and other leaders who had spoken earlier had vowed to support Hon Wamalwa for the seat of Nairobi Governor during the 2017 elections.
Hon Wamalwa reiterated the fact that Western Kenya is moving and is currently looking forward to be part of the next Jubilee government that will be in place after 2017 under the stewardship of H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President H.E William Ruto.
Hon Wamalwa pointed out that Majority of Nairobi seats including governorship will be won by Jubilee.
The Water and Irrigation CS helped raise a total of Ksh. 3,234,300, Hon Wamalwa gave a cash contribution of Ksh.600,000, Embakasi East parliamentary aspirant Francis Mureithi gave Ksh.500,000, Hon Tim Wanyonyi gave 200,000,Area MCA Kados gave Ksh.100,000. Area Member of Parliament Hon Omondi sent Ksh. 50,000. Mrs Wanyonyi(wife to Hon Tim Wanyonyi) gave Ksh. 50,000. S.N. Muigai gave Ksh.15,000, Fwamba NC Fwamba gave Ksh.10,000. raised.
Comments
Anonymous says
We tried to tell raila to surport mudavadi. But his goons turned violent on us here in vihiga. Forget our votes raila. You are always followed with violence. We believe in murembe nation, good bye you are an act of good redance.
mulongo says
You and who,u seem not to be a luhya,luhyas don’t say murembe,hope that accent comes from the haters of the people’s president
Watchy! watchy!... says
You’ve just comfirmed it,that mudavadi failed,what makes u think eugene will succeed? Little known eugene lacks a solid political base in western,what about nairobi? He can’t stand on his own legs but always riding on political heavyweights shoulders to achieve something for himself. Eugene is nobody in politics but a hustler making ends meet. He is such a weakling! Better mudavadi 100times. Eugene is not even a leadership material but an a political opportunist benefitting from uhuruto’s big pockets. Nairobi has it’s owner’s and eugene is none of them. He won’t even make it in the debe as narobi governor’s contestants 2017…watch this space!!
Millyahiambo says
Mudavadi ni mnyonge n isn’t a loin can’t kill 4 himself,afanyiwe tuu kila kitu ,can’t even risk for his vihiga pple leave alone luhya community hapendi kuchoka,then atawabwaga kwa jubilee as usual,take it or leave it,kumbuka Amani his part of KANU who are part of jubilee, how do u pple trust him???
kioko says
nairobi ni yetu. we have a formula 4 kalonzo being the govenor there as our father’baba’ shoots his last bullet.
Anonymous says
mp subunia n sn tosha