Jubilee grassroot leaders in Nairobi Urge CS Eugene Wamalwa to move Political Base to Nairobi

Jubilee’s 3rd in command CS Eugene Wamalwa was Mihang’o with Westlands Mp Hon Tim Wanyonyi and MCAs during fundraising for Assumption High Sch Embakasi East, Nairobi County. At the event several grassroot leaders including MCA and MP aspirants urged CS Wamalwa to move his political base to Nairobi.

Hon Tim Wanyonyi,while echoing the sentiments of MCAs and aspirants who had spoken earlier,welcomed Hon Eugene Wamalwa to Nairobi urging him to pursue an interest in leading the City County of Nairobi. The MCAs and other leaders who had spoken earlier had vowed to support Hon Wamalwa for the seat of Nairobi Governor during the 2017 elections.

Hon Wamalwa reiterated the fact that Western Kenya is moving and is currently looking forward to be part of the next Jubilee government that will be in place after 2017 under the stewardship of H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President H.E William Ruto.

Hon Wamalwa pointed out that Majority of Nairobi seats including governorship will be won by Jubilee.

The Water and Irrigation CS helped raise a total of Ksh. 3,234,300, Hon Wamalwa gave a cash contribution of Ksh.600,000, Embakasi East parliamentary aspirant Francis Mureithi gave Ksh.500,000, Hon Tim Wanyonyi gave 200,000,Area MCA Kados gave Ksh.100,000. Area Member of Parliament Hon Omondi sent Ksh. 50,000. Mrs Wanyonyi(wife to Hon Tim Wanyonyi) gave Ksh. 50,000. S.N. Muigai gave Ksh.15,000, Fwamba NC Fwamba gave Ksh.10,000. raised.

