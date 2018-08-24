LUHYA UNITY IS TRASH, PUSHED BY TUMBOCRATS- SENATOR GEORGE KHANIRI

First, so-called Luhya disunity is a fallacy, it doesn’t exist. Luhyas aren’t divided, we’re solidly united. Why do we buy into this thing of Luhya divisions? We must signal that we are united.

Our unity is demonstrated by voting. In 2002 the community gave Mwai Kibaki 74.9 per cent of the vote, Uhuru Kenyatta 21.6 per cent and the rest to others.

In 2007 the Luhya nation united behind Raila, giving him 639,246 votes, Kibaki 312,300 and Kalonzo Musyoka 6,729 votes.

Luhyas voted as a bloc. In 2013 Cord leader Raila got 755,525 votes, Uhuru got 66,185, Musalia Mudavadi got 353,864. Bloc voting was repeated in 2017.

Isn’t this consistent pattern called unity? The disunity people talk about isn’t among the people but leaders pursuing narrow, selfish ambitions. They are chanting the disunity mantra. That said, unity talk isn’t a priority for our people.

Leaders behind that ‘unity’ drive should instead direct their energy to address the community’s pressing concerns. Economic issues afflict our people and hold them back.

Leaders should focus on revival of cottage industries, maize, sugar, health, water, education and infrastructure. All long-neglected.

They should be brainstorming and innovating on empowering people so they can be at par with others. I’m not part of that ‘Luhya unity’ group because they seem to be dwelling on non-issues. If elections were held today, we would vote as a bloc.

Forming a political party will not solve our problem. We need to be strategic so we are always at the high table where the national cake is shared.

Everyone should not be bundled into one political party. People differ on ideology. You’re free to go your Ford Kenya way, your ODM way and I’m free to go my ANC way. But we should converge in our goals for the people.

Though the idea of one political party may enhance the notion of cohesion, it will not solve people’s problems. It’s not the solution.

The Vihiga senator (ANC), member of Parliamentary Service Commission,

