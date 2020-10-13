LSK President Nelson Andayi Havi confirms a Luyha cannot resist a cup of tea or ugali-kuku

By Onyinkwa Onyakundia via FB

If you are wondering if the LSK mobilised the one million Kenyans they promised they would to storm and occupy Parliament until the day that Uhuru dissolved the house, wonder no more. This is because i am going to bring you up to speed on the matter.

Yes, the LSK did indeed ‘occupy’ Parliament, but changed tact and went the hunger strike way of protesting. All twenty of them went on an immediate, spontaneous and impromptu hunger strike by which they vowed never to have any meals anywhere within the precincts of Parliament until such day as Uhuru shall dissolve Parliament.

They made it clear ~ and practically demonstrated ~ that henceforth, they are only open to, ready and willing to take ‘Chai’ from the MPs, and not square meals. That is to say ~ in Shakespearean language ~ that be it Steve or Nelson, a Harvey by any other first name would be just as comical!



Comments:

Nixon Mageka: What did you expect from my Maragoli friend. Chai confuses him and he lost focus of the agenda



Nyang’wara Ben-Moses: The late Martin Shikuku ate ugali at State House and Havi had tea in parliament. Ababu is eating silently in Uhuru’s government hoping nobody smokes him out as one of the Luhyia strategists in the Tangatanga brigade. Barrack Muluka has come out of the closet. Next will be David Makali.

Mr. President @NelsonHavi , the highly marinated atmosphere ahead of storming of Bunge is not in consonance with the chilled, comfortable body language exhibited here over cups of Sugared Parliamentary Tea. I have participated in some protests before: Rule No. 1 – REMAIN FURIOUS! pic.twitter.com/5faec0ho31 — Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba (@silasjakakimba) October 12, 2020