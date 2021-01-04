DP Ruto’s bloggers stranded at the Coast, dumped after Msambweni by-election

Two vocal Tanga Tanga bloggers are stranded at the coast after the office of the Deputy President failed to facilitate their return back home.

The two had gone to the coast to cover the home Coming of Msambweni MP Feisal Bader– an event that was attended by Ruto and a host of his lieutenants.

Efforts by the two to reach the office of the DP for facilitation money that had been promised, have been allegedly frustrated by people they referred to as close to the DP.

The plight of the two bloggers paints a stark contrast with those from Kieleweke who seem to be heavily renumarated in a well oiled campaign to malign Ruto through coordinated and sponsored Twitter trends and FB Post.

Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday attended Msambweni MP Feisal Bader’s homecoming party.

Bader was on Tuesday last week sworn-in as a Member of Parliament days after clinching the seat.

The short swearing-in ceremony was presided over by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Bader, who contested as an independent candidate, trounced ODM candidate Omar Boga after garnering 15,251 votes against Omar’s 10,444.

The by-election which arose following the death of Dori was seen as a battle between Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Ruto threw his weight behind Bader after the ruling Jubilee Party announced that it would not field a candidate.

This is the first time for the DP to set foot in Msambweni since backing Bader.

Bader vowed to support Ruto in his 2022 presidential bid.

Bader said Ruto supported him in his hour of need when he wanted political assistance.

He said the only thing that he can give back to the community is service to the people and rallying behind Ruto.