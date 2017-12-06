Love Him Or Hate Him, Ruto Will Be The 5th President Of Kenya

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya (The Banana Peddler)

In my writings, I have said a lot of bad things about the person of Deputy President in the past. I have been one of his fiercest critics. I have strongly berated him before in this space because of his stubbornness towards NASA. I have rechristened him with a torrent of nomenclatures but that was then.

On the other hand, I have said time without number that in Kenya, there are only two political cognoscenti – Prime Minister Raila Odinga and His Excellency Deputy President William Samoei Arap Ruto. The rest are just cankerworms and caterpillars. You are at liberty to chuckle at your own risk.

Unregretfully however, Today, I want highlight a few critical facts about DP William Ruto. My fellow NASA supporters may feel discombobulated by the message as encompassed, but it is the truth nevertheless.

Hate him or love him, Ruto is one of the most powerful politicians. He is one of the bravest men having risen from the woods. He is an ideal example of zero to hero. He has managed to transform insults to results. He is a go getter. Smart. I may not agree with him politically, but, I admire his stubborn character.

Ruto’s imperviousness to criticism is second to none. He has confirmed he is worth his onions. This is a man who identifies what he want, goes for it, and gets it. One thing I admire the most about Samoei, he is not a coward. I am sorry to break the hearts of his haters but I must acknowledge that in 2022, this is the man who will be the President of this country. I have no doubt about that. For those who thought he will be shortchanged in 2022, you have celebrated too soon. Cool your heels.

If you are from Mt. Kenya and thought you’ll dump the DP and go for your own, you are wrong. Dumping Ruto provides the perfect gunpowder needed for this country to explode. Be warned that those who believe in him are overearnestly waiting for it to happen. So you better not try that and avoid the danger of disintegration which looms. Albeit I did not support Ruto then, I can readily countenance that he gave his all to ensure Kikuyus retain power. It will therefore be devilish for Kikuyus to try and bunko the Sugoi man.

Sincerely, I strongly hold that William deserves an accolade. This is a man whose childhood pedigree is unfamiliar to all. Most intriguingly, he is the son of a ‘nobody’ – as the rich call the poor.

Interestingly, his political success is not synonymous to his powerful father’s name. He is simply a former farmer who ambidextrously sold chicken and charcoal to fend for his family and pay his own school fees. Because of that fact alone, I admire him a million times.

Forget about the unconscionable crap doing rounds that oh! He stole this oh! He is corrupt! That is utter bullshit. Well, suffice to say, if you have unassailable evidence to back your adduced claim, move to court, convince the judges and send him to prison. After all, our economy has been in doldrums since the Jommo Kenyatta era but no single big thief has been imprisoned.

Important to say, just like you, William spent nine months in his mother’s womb. When he was born, there was no tree in his father’s compound that grew money. That is how he peddled chicken to make ends meet, just like I peddle my Bananas to try and make it in life.

He worked characteristically harder to achieve his current possessions. Notably, the people, who began the political journey with him, or rather came before him, stagnated, failed and gave up on the way. They did not make it to Canaan. That is why they hate the Sugoi man.

Just like any other ordinary Kenyan, William is a man whose disappointments have been many. His victory has surely assuaged all that. The DP has shown that with determination, hard work and prayers, one can achieve the impossible.

William has equally established that when preparation meets opportunity, it becomes the true definition of success. Notwithstanding the jumbo political tempests, Ruto fought harder. That is why he is where he is today. That is why he is who he is today. That is why he is what he is today. In fact, that is why he is even going further. That is why he has earned himself a lot of enemies. That is why most of his former strugglers want to see him going back to the factory settings mode. If they complain that Ruto stole, why can’t they steal too and become even richer than him? If they complain that he has grabbed a large expanse of land, they can as well go and grab.

As they say, the harder the fight, the sweeter the victory. The DP’s recent victories signposts his 2022 triumph. He has left no one in doubt that he is the man to beat in 2022. By ensuring that square pegs are accommodated in square holes, this man has left nothing to chance. He has exuded all signs that when 2022 comes, he is ready to seize the opportunity of the ballot and redirect the course of Kenya’s history.

Before I go, as Banana Peddler, it’ll be hypocritical of me not to recognize the force behind the Sugoi Man; his lovely wife Rachael Ruto. Just like First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Rachael Ruto is one of the women that I respect in this country. She is a humble and prayerful woman of impeccable character. I have a feeling that the Ruto family is still going strong because of the prayers of this modest woman. Were it not for her prayers, may be, William would not be where he is today.

In conclusion, Ruto’s fearlessness confirms he is unstoppably ready to put the spanner in the works and take over as the 5th President of the republic of Kenya in 2022. I and others may not like it but as former Germany chancellor Adolf Hitler confessed “The winner will not be asked how he did it” Hate him or love him; he remains the fearless, courageous, and the bold William Samoei Arap Ruto.

(The writer sells Bananas in the streets of Kisii County)

[email protected]