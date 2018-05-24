Looting NYS Is A Sport Of A Selected Few; Time To Re-Structure It From A Cash Cow To Productive Institution

By Hon Millicent Omanga

Just when we are settling to focus on the Big Four agenda NYS decides to spoil the air in the most churlish manner; billions of shillings swept down the sewer by crooked officers motivated by nothing but primitive greed and dangerous appetite for quick wealth.

Looting in this institution has to a matter of fact become a sport where every greedy hyena compete for his/her pound of flesh. Imagine a towel bought at 100k, a car tyre at 1M; someone who never tendered for supply woke up one morning and found her bank account pregnant with 60M after supplying “air” to NYS! And the trail of bad jokes continue.

The fundamental question here is, do we really need this cash cow called NYS? And before you answer this be informed that they have submitted a 22B budget for the 2018/2019 FY. Wapewe? This is the Big Q!

