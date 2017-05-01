BREAKING: LIST OF WINNERS ODM Nairobi Nominations; BABU OWINO TIBIIM, Hon Ken Okoth, Hon Arati Lead the PACK !

1. Kibra Constituency
Kibera Member of Parliament, Ken Okoth, will be defending his seat in the August General Election, after clinching the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket. Okoth garnered 7,712 votes against his fierce rival, Eliud Owalo, who got 2,299 votes in ODM’s primaries that were held on Sunday, April 30.
Hon Kenneth Okoth – 7,326
Mr Eliud Owalo – 2,281
Mr Martin Oduor – 1,101
As at 0415Hrs, 1st May, 2017
2. Dagoreth North Constituency:
Hon Simba Arati won
3. Starehe Constituency:
Mr Steve Mbogo who will now face Jubilee’s Maina Kamanda in the August polls, though the results declaring the latter winner are still under contention. Mbogo got 5,687 votes against his closest rival who came a distant
4. Embakasi East Constituency
Babu Owino the Student leader-cum-politician, will fly the ODM flag in Embakasi East after being announced winner of the primaries with 6,093 votes
5. Makadara Constituency
His Lordship Mayor George Akadawa won the party’s ticket after defeating Hon Reuben Ndolo.
Aladwa garnered 5,385 votes against the former area MP who got 1,812 votes. George Aladwa will now lock horns with the incumbent legislator whom he lost to in 2013, Benson Mutura Kangara, of Jubilee Party.
6. Embakasi West constituency
Tom Onyango won the ODM party ticket in Embakasi West constituency and will now face the incumbent MP, Jubilee’s George Theuri, in August General Election.
7. Embakasi Central Constituency
Hesbon Omondi was the victor of the day in Embakasi Central Constituency, after getting 6,500 votes against his closest challenger, Mary Alice Onyura who garnered 1,402 votes. Omondi will face the incumbent MP, John Ndirangu Kariuki
8. Kamukunji Constituency,
Mr Abdulkadir Omar, emerged winner of the party ticket after garnering 2,782 votes against his only challenger Abdulaziz Mohammed Hirsi who got 1,431 votes.
9. Langata Constituency
Ahmed Imbrahim Papa
9. Woman Rep:
Esther Muthoni Passaries after garnering a massive 65,104 votes against her closest challenger, Beatrice Kwamboka, who came a distant second with 11,296 votes.
Passaris was issued with nomination certificate by the County Returning Officer, Thomas Owiti.
Comments
mshenzi says
low turnout for odm primaries compared to jubilee why?????
Kimaru says
Jubilee allowed nonmembers to vote while ODM used party register only, so no ghost or outsiders who voted
Vinnie says
I wonder why Langata story is brief,just the “winner”nothing else.In that connection beware of GENERALI Nixon Korir,he is everywhere here and we’ll see him through…watch this space.We r NASA but Korir is our Tegemeo