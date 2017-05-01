BREAKING: LIST OF WINNERS ODM Nairobi Nominations; BABU OWINO TIBIIM, Hon Ken Okoth, Hon Arati Lead the PACK !

1. Kibra Constituency

Kibera Member of Parliament, Ken Okoth, will be defending his seat in the August General Election, after clinching the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket. Okoth garnered 7,712 votes against his fierce rival, Eliud Owalo, who got 2,299 votes in ODM’s primaries that were held on Sunday, April 30.

Hon Kenneth Okoth – 7,326

Mr Eliud Owalo – 2,281

Mr Martin Oduor – 1,101

2. Dagoreth North Constituency:

Hon Simba Arati won

3. Starehe Constituency:

Mr Steve Mbogo who will now face Jubilee’s Maina Kamanda in the August polls, though the results declaring the latter winner are still under contention. Mbogo got 5,687 votes against his closest rival who came a distant

4. Embakasi East Constituency

Babu Owino the Student leader-cum-politician, will fly the ODM flag in Embakasi East after being announced winner of the primaries with 6,093 votes

5. Makadara Constituency

His Lordship Mayor George Akadawa won the party’s ticket after defeating Hon Reuben Ndolo.

Aladwa garnered 5,385 votes against the former area MP who got 1,812 votes. George Aladwa will now lock horns with the incumbent legislator whom he lost to in 2013, Benson Mutura Kangara, of Jubilee Party.

6. Embakasi West constituency

Tom Onyango won the ODM party ticket in Embakasi West constituency and will now face the incumbent MP, Jubilee’s George Theuri, in August General Election.

7. Embakasi Central Constituency

Hesbon Omondi was the victor of the day in Embakasi Central Constituency, after getting 6,500 votes against his closest challenger, Mary Alice Onyura who garnered 1,402 votes. Omondi will face the incumbent MP, John Ndirangu Kariuki

8. Kamukunji Constituency,

Mr Abdulkadir Omar, emerged winner of the party ticket after garnering 2,782 votes against his only challenger Abdulaziz Mohammed Hirsi who got 1,431 votes.

9. Langata Constituency

Ahmed Imbrahim Papa

9. Woman Rep:

Esther Muthoni Passaries after garnering a massive 65,104 votes against her closest challenger, Beatrice Kwamboka, who came a distant second with 11,296 votes.

Passaris was issued with nomination certificate by the County Returning Officer, Thomas Owiti.



