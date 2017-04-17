LIST of WINNERS in the Just Concluded ODM Nominations in Bungoma, Turkana, Busia, Machakos, BIG NAMES DEFEATED

OFFICIAL RECEIVED RESULTS
DAY ONE RESULTS
A1) BUNGOMA COUNTY
1. Women Rep – Sween Khayaga Nyongesa
2. Kanduyi Constituency – John Makali
3. Webuye West Constituency – John Wabomba Musundi
A2) BUSIA COUNTY
Governor-
Women Representative – Florence Mwikali Mutua
1. Teso South Constituency
Member of National Assembly – Geoffrey Omuse
Wards
1. Angorom – Mungola Asil Osenye
2. Amukura West – Omayot Abiud
3. Amukura Central – Moses Pius Ouma
4. Chakol South – Anthony Okware Ajimunge
5. Chakol North – Julius Etyang
6. Amukura East – Anacetus Otwane Omodia
2. Teso North Constituency
Member of National Assembly – Obetele Mamai Lawi
Wards
1. Malava North – Kenneth Imwene
2. Angurai South – Grace Tata Olita
3. Malava Central – Ismail Orodi John
4. Angurai North – Lawrence Okal Murunga
5. Angurai East – Joab Etyang Oteba
6. Malava South – David Kokonya Ekombe
3. Funyula Constituency
Member of National Assembly – Wilberforce Ojiambo Oundo
Wards
1. Namboboto – Vincenct Ogutu Olumbe
2. Agenga Nanguba – Camulus Ojiambo Obanda
3. Bwiri – Wilberforce Sande Ojiambo
4. Nangina – Egesa Obwogo John
4. Matayos Constituency
Member of National Assembly – Geoffrey Makokha Odanga
Wards
1. Bukhayo West – David Efumbi Barasa
2. Maenje – Richard Okello Mudibo
3. Matayos South – Dennis Wafula Okinda
4. Burumba – Tony Onyango Opondo
5. Busibwabo – Nyongesa Harrison Zakayo
5. Butula Constituency
Member of National Assembly – Joseph Maero Oyula
Wards/MCAs
1. Lugulu – Josephat Wandera
2. Marachi North – Asuka Simiyu Anindo Simon
3. Marachi East – Vincent Ochieng Odongo
4. Marachi Central – Godfrey Hannington Amolo
5. King’andole – Erick Okuku Kaibe
6. Marachi West – Patrick Ogomba Sewe
6. Nambale Constituency
Member of National Assembly – Geoffrey Ekesa Mulanya
Wards/MCAs
1. Nambale Central – Mwajuma Bahati Toloi
2. Bukhayo Central – Milton Kasamani Ekesa
3. Bukhayo East – Laban Wanjala Mukhana
4. Bukhayo North – Philip Akarononi Yaite
7. Budalangi Constituency
Member of National Assembly – Raphael Bita Wanjala Sauti
Wards/MCAs
1. Bunyala North – Mukudi Thadeus Muliro
2. Bunyala Central – Michael Norbert Ogola
3. Bunyala South – Casper Ajuma
4. Bunyala West – Christopher Nakitare Khabwera
A3) MACHAKOS COUNTY
Mavoko Constituency
Ward/MCAs
1. Muthwani – Bob Nyabuto Nyambaka
DAY TWO RESULTS
B1) Turkana County
Turkana North
Ward/MCAs
1. Lapur Naroo Kalemnyang Simon
2. Lakezone Lomobong Moses Lokopu
3. Kaaleng / Kaikor Emmanuel Lokai Lochomin
B2) SAMBURU COUNTY
Samburu West Consituency
Ward/MCAs
1. Maralal Emily Lekalantula
Samburu North Constituency
Ward/MCA
1. Nyiro Letuke Soopen
B3) NAROK COUNTY
Senator – Ledama Ole Kina,
Women Representative – Rebecca Tonkei,
Narok East Constituency
Wards/MCAs
1. Keekonyokie – Jonathan Tolimo,
2. Ildamat ward – Alex Karia,
Narok North Constituency
WARDS/MCAs
1. Narok town ward -Olkerimpouti Ole Sadera
2. Nkareta ward -Enkaluena Kuyioni
3. Olorropil ward -Wilson Mateya Murguyia
4. Olokurto ward – Kuntai Kool,
More results to follow;
Hon. Judith Pareno
Chairperson – NEB
Comments
cresent says
Let the winners be read for a hotter content come August 8th
Abdifatah Isaack Ali says
A rigging was done in Turkana kaaleng/kaikor ward…and we have evidences.
If not we leave the party for you.
Anonymous says
Abdifatah io ni zako
Geoffrey says
so far so good, very proud of our party good work madam.
anonymous says
Waiting for Jubilee violence
Charles says
Teso south mp candidate will loose for other parties the right person was Jeff Osiba. Aka yem yem
hudson says
gud work
Tobiaz says
good work pareno
JONATHAN SANKEI 0715732820 says
what of ololulunga ward narok south constituency in Narok county who is the winner between John Kipingot Pere and Fredrick Tompoi Nchoko
oganga says
le raila stop joking with busia he will be ashmed with ojamongo by interfering with the list o f winnners in mca lot
Makadooso says
John Oganga, u, Will never be!!! mca of Marachi west till u die men, put ua imaginations on ua wife, not politics
Anonymous says
Patrick Gomba Sewe!!! ndiye mtetezi ya wamarachi, by 2022,Gomba for MP, Kadikiny Sylvester for MCA not this man called Oganga, maybe Ingoho but not u Oganga!!!!!!!!.