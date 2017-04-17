Kenya Today

LIST of WINNERS in the Just Concluded ODM Nominations in Bungoma, Turkana, Busia, Machakos, BIG NAMES DEFEATED

OFFICIAL RECEIVED RESULTS
DAY ONE RESULTS
A1) BUNGOMA COUNTY
1. Women Rep – Sween Khayaga Nyongesa
2. Kanduyi Constituency – John Makali
3. Webuye West Constituency – John Wabomba Musundi

A2) BUSIA COUNTY
Governor-

Women Representative – Florence Mwikali Mutua

1. Teso South Constituency
Member of National Assembly – Geoffrey Omuse
Wards
1. Angorom – Mungola Asil Osenye
2. Amukura West – Omayot Abiud
3. Amukura Central – Moses Pius Ouma
4. Chakol South – Anthony Okware Ajimunge
5. Chakol North – Julius Etyang
6. Amukura East – Anacetus Otwane Omodia

2. Teso North Constituency
Member of National Assembly – Obetele Mamai Lawi
Wards
1. Malava North – Kenneth Imwene
2. Angurai South – Grace Tata Olita
3. Malava Central – Ismail Orodi John
4. Angurai North – Lawrence Okal Murunga
5. Angurai East – Joab Etyang Oteba
6. Malava South – David Kokonya Ekombe

3. Funyula Constituency
Member of National Assembly – Wilberforce Ojiambo Oundo
Wards
1. Namboboto – Vincenct Ogutu Olumbe
2. Agenga Nanguba – Camulus Ojiambo Obanda
3. Bwiri – Wilberforce Sande Ojiambo
4. Nangina – Egesa Obwogo John

4. Matayos Constituency
Member of National Assembly – Geoffrey Makokha Odanga
Wards
1. Bukhayo West – David Efumbi Barasa
2. Maenje – Richard Okello Mudibo
3. Matayos South – Dennis Wafula Okinda
4. Burumba – Tony Onyango Opondo
5. Busibwabo – Nyongesa Harrison Zakayo

5. Butula Constituency
Member of National Assembly – Joseph Maero Oyula

Wards/MCAs
1. Lugulu – Josephat Wandera
2. Marachi North – Asuka Simiyu Anindo Simon
3. Marachi East – Vincent Ochieng Odongo
4. Marachi Central – Godfrey Hannington Amolo
5. King’andole – Erick Okuku Kaibe
6. Marachi West – Patrick Ogomba Sewe

6. Nambale Constituency
Member of National Assembly – Geoffrey Ekesa Mulanya

Wards/MCAs
1. Nambale Central – Mwajuma Bahati Toloi
2. Bukhayo Central – Milton Kasamani Ekesa
3. Bukhayo East – Laban Wanjala Mukhana
4. Bukhayo North – Philip Akarononi Yaite

7. Budalangi Constituency
Member of National Assembly – Raphael Bita Wanjala Sauti

Wards/MCAs
1. Bunyala North – Mukudi Thadeus Muliro
2. Bunyala Central – Michael Norbert Ogola
3. Bunyala South – Casper Ajuma
4. Bunyala West – Christopher Nakitare Khabwera

A3) MACHAKOS COUNTY
Mavoko Constituency
Ward/MCAs
1. Muthwani – Bob Nyabuto Nyambaka

DAY TWO RESULTS
B1) Turkana County
Turkana North

Ward/MCAs
1. Lapur Naroo Kalemnyang Simon
2. Lakezone Lomobong Moses Lokopu
3. Kaaleng / Kaikor Emmanuel Lokai Lochomin

B2) SAMBURU COUNTY
Samburu West Consituency

Ward/MCAs

1. Maralal Emily Lekalantula

Samburu North Constituency
Ward/MCA
1. Nyiro Letuke Soopen

B3) NAROK COUNTY
Senator – Ledama Ole Kina,
Women Representative – Rebecca Tonkei,
Narok East Constituency
Wards/MCAs
1. Keekonyokie – Jonathan Tolimo,
2. Ildamat ward – Alex Karia,

Narok North Constituency
WARDS/MCAs
1. Narok town ward -Olkerimpouti Ole Sadera
2. Nkareta ward -Enkaluena Kuyioni
3. Olorropil ward -Wilson Mateya Murguyia
4. Olokurto ward – Kuntai Kool,

More results to follow;

Hon. Judith Pareno
Chairperson – NEB

