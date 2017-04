LIST of TOP Uhuru allies who LOST in the Jubilee Nominations, Hon Kamanda WEPT

LOSERS in Mt Kenya Region:

Hon Maina Kamanda (Starahe MP), failed to retain his seat, losing to musician Jaguar

Hon Cecil Mbarire (Runyenjes MP) who was contesting for Embu Governor Seat, losing to the incumbent H.E Governor Martin Wabora

H E Governor Kabogo (Kiambu governor) lost to Hon Waititu aka BabaYao

Hon Jamleck Kamau (Kigumo MP) who was seeking to be Muranga governor

Hon Kembi Gitura (Muranga Senator) lost to Hon Irungu Kangata

Hon Mary Wambui (Othaya MP) lost to long time aide to president Kibaki a Mr Gichuki Mugambi

H E Governor Kinuthia Mbugua Nakuru governor) lost to Lee Kinyanjui Moi

Hon Priscilia Nyokabi (Nyeri Women Rep)

Hon Kabando wa Kabando (Mukuruweini MP)

Hon Dennis Waweru (Dagoreti South,Nairobi) lost to comedian KJ

Hon Esther Murugi (Nyeri Town) lost to ‘propagandist’ Ngunjiri Wambugu

Senator Mutahi Kagwe who lost the Nyeri governor race to Dr Wahome Gakuru

Project Peter Kenneth set to lose to Mike Sonko

The New comers include:

2. Senator – Ephraim Maina. (new)

3. Mathira MP – Rigathi Gachagua (new)

4. Othaya MP – Gichuki Mugambi (new)

5. Kieni. MP – Kanini Kega. (RETAINED/SPARED)

6. Nyeri Town MP – Ngunjiri Wambugu ( new)

7. Women Rep – Rahab Mukami. (new)

8. Tetu MP – James Mwangi Gichuhi ( new)

9. Mukurweini MP – A.G.Kiai. (new)