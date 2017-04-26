HERE Is LIST OF TOP POLITICIANS Who have been DEFEATED in the Ongoing ODM/Jubilee Nominations, DP Ruto ALLIES LOST big time!

The political careers of key allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga have been shattered in the ongoing fiercely contested and sometimes chaotic nominations.

But as some Jubilee leaders were nursing their losses, ODM suspended elections results from Migori and Home Bay pending investigations, after claims of massive irregularities.

In Migori, Governor Okoth Obado had been declared the winner with 104,250 votes, but another election board member separately declared Ochillo Ayacko winner with 105,200 votes.

Protests broke out in Homa Bay after Governor Cyprian Awiti was declared winner ahead of his closest competitor, Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga who got 14,661 votes.

Incumbent Senator Moses Kajwang’ had also been declared winner of the senate ticket race after getting 1,948 votes.

Baringo Jubilee supporters were ruthless. They rejected their governor and Deputy President William Ruto’s point man in the county, Benjamin Cheboi, and all other elected leaders. Only Senator Gideon Moi of Kanu survived the onslaught.

The writing had been on the wall for months now. The most recent sign of trouble was when Cheboi was heckled publicly in Elda Ravine during a public rally attended by the DP. Governor Cheboi was accused of failing to deliver many projects in the county and sidelining some regions.

“He is one Governor who does not want to listen to any advice,” Laban Kebut, a resident in Kabarnet town, told the Star.

Also shown the door by Jubilee supporters in the gruelling race are three sitting MPs – Baringo Central’s Sammy Mwaita, his Mogotio counterpart Helen Sambili and Woman Rep Grace Kiptui.

Mwaita, a former Commissioner of Lands, lost to Nairobi lawyer David Kerich. The lawyer got 12,341 votes against the MP’s 5,448 votes.

Prof Sambili, a former university don and Kanu stalwart who defected to Jubilee last year, lost to Dr Daniel Tuitoek, an engineering lecturer at Egerton University. Dr Tuitoek garnered 11,994 votes against Sambili’s 6,015.

Woman Rep Kiptui lost and conceded defeat to her opponent Susan Chesiyna.

Jubilee’s Nandi stronghold also delivered a political shocker for veteran politicians. Youthful Senator Stephen Sang, running for governor, was headed for a landslide victory against incumbent Cleophas Lagat. Although the official results were yet to be announced, Lagat was performing badly, coming fourth in the race with the provisional results released by last evening.

Former Cabinet minister Henry Kosgey was second, while former Agriculture CS Felix Koskei came third.

“I am happy that my dream to be governor is almost through and I thank the people of Nandi for believing in me,” Sang said.

It was the second time Sang defeated Kosgey, the first being in 2013 in the Senate race.

Political analyst in the region Paul Melly said Lagat has been inaccessible to the people, and mostly relied on his aides to carry out county activities.

As of late last evening, there were clear indications that Kirinyaga Governor Joseph Ndathi had been sent packing and the fight was between Anne Waiguru and Kirinyaga Central MP Joseph Gitari.

At the time we went to press, Waiguru was still leading with 47,846, followed by Gitari with 38,353. Ndathi was a distant third with 9,655.

Either Waiguru or Gitari will faceoff with Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua on August 8.

In Kakamega county, one of Raila’s political bedrocks, two sitting MPs were casualties in the ODM nominations.

Andrew Toboso (Butere), who was also the ODM county secretary, and Raphael Otaalo (Lurambi) were floored in the primaries last week. Toboso was defeated by little-known Marama West MCA Habel Nanjendo, who garnered 10,378 against his 8,448.

More than 20 of 60 members of the Kakamega county assembly lost their seats.

Otaalo was whitewashed by Stanley Khainga, who garnered 11,600 against his 3,518.

In Shinyalu, former MP Justus Kizito Mugali was initially declared to have trounced current MP Anami Lisamula, but the results were later nullified. The repeat polls are scheduled for tomorrow.

In Taita Taveta, Governor John Mruttu’s political lifeline hangs in the balance. His opponent, Wundanyi MP Thomas Mwadeghu, had been declared the winner but the ODM National Elections Board put the victory on hold until a repeat exercise in five poling stations.

In Malindi, fiery Kilifi woman representative Aisha Jumwa won the highly contested ODM nominations for the Malindi ticket. She defeated the incumbent Willy Mtengo by 8,436 votes to 3,758 votes, ending his short political career. Mtengo has served as Malindi MP for one year only.

He was elected during a by-election on March 8 last year, after then MP Dan Kazungu was appointed Mining CS by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s Ukambani political backyard, Kitui Senator David Musila was locked in a fierce contest with incumbent Governor Julius Malombe. Reports across many constituencies however showed that Malombe led in many polling stations.

Today, the political career of either Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma or that of Senator Anyang’ Nyong’o will come to an end. The results of their gubernatorial contests are expected any time.

In Siaya, nominated MP Oburu Oginga and Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo also lost joining the list of top party strongmen who have been shown the door

In Kiambu, Governor William Kabogo conceeded an ealier defeat to his Punjab comrade hon Ferdinand Waititu