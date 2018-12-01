List of top military chiefs, spies Uhuru trusts in fight against Corruption, block DP Ruto 2022

President Uhuru is increasingly entrusting key positions in government to former military chiefs or top spies as he shapes his legacy of war on corruption. Here is a list of spies and top military men whom the president has entrusted with top postions in government since 2014;

1. The late General Joseph Nkaiserry for Interior CS

2. General Kameru the head of NIS

3. Joseph Boinet the IG

4. Noordin Haji- DPP

5. Gordon Kihalangwa- PS Immigration

6. Alexander Muteshi director immigration

7. Samson Mwathathe

8. Governor Kinuthia Mbugua for AP/GSU boss now Statehouse controller

among others

The President, it appears, believes the military discipline and the knowledge and insight of intelligence officers could help him deliver.

The latest is the nomination of Twalib Mbarak – a trained military intelligence officer – as the CEO of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

At the then National Security and Intelligence Service, Mbarak served as a senior intelligence analyst before being deployed to head the National Intelligence Academy research department.

Uhuru appointed top intelligence officer Noordin Haji as the Director of Public Prosecutions. He was serving as Deputy Director of Counter Organised Crime at the National Intelligence Service.

Haji replaced Keriako Tobiko, who was appointed Environment CS. Haji’s appointment breathed a new lease of life into the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. A number of high-profile personalities have been taken to court for various offences.

In December 2014, Uhuru appointed Joseph Boinnet as Inspector General of Police. Previously, Boinnet had served as an Assistant Intelligence Principal Officer.

In July this year, Uhuru appointed NIS director of counter-terrorism Alexander Muteshi as the head of immigration. The department is critical as it deals with issuance of passports and controls the entry of foreigners into the country.

Muteshi replaced Gordon Kihalangwa, an ex-senior military officer who was appointed as Principal Secretary at the department of Immigration.

On November 19 this year, Uhuru said he tasked Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathathe to chair the Blue Economy Committee as he could not entrust the position to his Cabinet secretaries.

In 2016 Uhuru appointed General Kameru who was in the military (KDF) to be the director general of National Intelligence Service, replacing former DG Mr Gichangi.

In 2015 Uhuru appointed Kajiado Central MP the late General Joseph Nkaiserry to be the cabinet secretary for interior