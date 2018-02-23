List of Proposed New ODM Officials, Edwin Sifuna To be SG, Hon Arati, Hon Memusi Top Winners

Top Raila loyalists are set to win big in the re-organisation of ODM Party national officials to replace officials who defected to other parties.

Governor Joho allies set to clinch top positions.

Edwin Sifuna is set to be the party Secretary General replacing senator Dr Agnes Zani who has opted to focus on Senate affairs. Dr Zani will be missed for her hands on approach to work, she often worked from the party offices-Orange house.

Hon Simba Arati to Be appointed party vice chairman to replace Hon Otuoma who decamped the party last year. Hon Arati is a force in Nairobi politics abd also his Gusii base is solid in ODM.

Hon Memusi Kanjori the Kajiado Central MP is also set to be the party vice chairman. He is a Raila loyalist. The maa community is also solid in ODM.

Hon Timothy Bosire is set to retain his position of party treasurer.

Others set to join the NEC are Noah Akala and Norman Magaya.