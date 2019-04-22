List of women set to attract more attention in the 2022 elections

It is just one year and some months after the last general elections and more than three and a half years to the next elections, but the country is engulfed in what easily passes for election mood.

Kenya’s general elections being a high-stakes affair, dominated by a winner-take-all mentality, it is sometimes easy to understand why emotions can run so high about nothing.

Unfortunately, the politics of anger move and mobilize people in very intense and short-lived movements. We aren’t there yet because for every five years, the Kenyan public has a chance to decide who gets to keep the reins of power and it’s not always a wholly rational outcome.

It’s as if the customers get to vote on which business they’ll buy from for the next five years. As 2022 politics continue to gain momentum in the country, more women have portrayed their commendable leadership qualities to Kenyans.

These ‘iron ladies’ will attract more attention in the upcoming general elections as Kenyans would like to know their fate after having served the nation in different capacities.

Anne Waiguru

Speculation is that the Kirinyaga county governor will shift to national politics and that she is likely to deputise deputy president William Ruto in his 2022 presidential bid.

Aisha Jumwa

She is currently the member of parliament for Malindi. ODM party has threatened to expel her after she allegedly ditched the party to support deputy president William Ruto and Jubilee party.

Most people would like to know whether the vocal legislator will be able to retain her seat on a Jubilee party ticket.

Martha Karua

The veteran politician lost to Anne Waiguru in 2017 during the much-hyped Kirinyaga gubernatorial race. It is not clear whether the former presidential aspirant will be back to politics in 2022 by making a comeback.

Peris Simam

She once served as a member of parliament for Eldoret South constituency which currently forms the larger part of Kesses constituency in Uasin Gishu county.

Her efforts to rebuild her political status in 2017 were unsuccessful as she lost during the Jubilee party preliminaries where she had contested for the position of women representative.

Dr Joyce Laboso

2022 Bomet gubernatorial race is most likely to be a repeat of what was witnessed in 2017. Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) leader Isaac Ruto is said to be on a mission to get back into his former office.