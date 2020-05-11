List of Uhuru Jubilee Senate leadership line up after KICKING OUT Ruto allies

1. Majority Leader – Sen. Samuel Poghisio, West Pokot County.

Hon Samuel Losuron Poghisio was born in 1958, he attended the prestigious Makerere University in Uganda and later Lincoln University in Illinois, USA where he pursued an Master of Arts in Communication and Theology. He is credited for developing the best journalism curriculum while at teaching at Daystar University.

He is a member of Kenya African National Union – KANU and was previously a member of the United Republican Party – URP and the Orange Democratic Movement-Kenya.

He was first elected to parliament to represent Kacheliba Constituency in 1988, he was re-elected in 1997, 2002 and 2007. in the National Assembly of Kenya since the 2007 Kenyan parliamentary election. He lost his seat in the 2013 elections and was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to be the Chairman of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority. Between 2008 and 2013 he served as the minister for Communication and presided among other the things the roll out of the Fibre Optic cable and the DIGITAL MIGRATION together with his PS Dr Bitange Ndemo.

2. Majority Chief Whip – Sen. Irungu Kang’ata, Murang’a County.

Kang’ata was born in 1980 in Murang’a County, he attended The University of Nairobi where he graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree. He is on recorded to have been elected to a powerful position of VICE CHAIRMAN of the Students Orgaisation of the University of Nairobi SONU while being a mere 2nd year student.

He was suspended in 2000 for two years (but which term turned indefinite after he sued the university) for leading a strike. He rejoined campus in 2003 after the new NARC regime granted amnesty to former suspended students and graduated in 2005. He earned a Master of Laws (LL.M) degree from University of Nairobi and currently he is finalizing his PhD in Laws.

He served as councilor representing Muranga township ward, in 2013 he was elected as MP for Kiharu and 2017 he was elected as Senator Muranga county. He is a pro poor leader who has been nominated for Mzalendo Trust People’s Shujaaz Award, given to lawmakers who championed issues of public interest in both the National Assembly and the Senate.

3. Deputy Majority Leader – Sen. Fatuma Dullo Adan, Isiolo County.

4. Deputy Majority Chief Whip – Sen. Farhiya Ali Haji, Nominated Senator, Nairobi County.