List of Nakuru NCPB Maize Suppliers Will Shock You, 80% Are Members Of One Family. ‘Duale’ The Lone Supplier For NCPB Bungoma

The List of suppliers to NCPB Nakuru is out and guess what, its alleged they are all related and belong to just 3 families; The Twowett family and their relatives dominate the list. Click on photo below

The list of Maize famers who delivered the produce to NCPB Bungoma is missing, it’s been kept off the public eyes allegedly because the supplier is mainly one Jubilee loud mouth Duale.





Meanwhile the Maize farmers are hurting and crying. Jubilee blogger Gordon Opiyo captured the rot in NCPB thus;

Sad thing about the NCPB scandal is that the powerful brokers ensured that farmers became desperate- with bills to pay and pressure from creditors – they then buy the maize from desperate farmers at 1000 Bob. Use 100 Bob per sack to transport to NCPB. They get paid immediately 3,200.

Per sack, they make 2,100. So, that one ” farmer ” who supplied 220,000 bags made sh 462 million in two weeks. All the while, farmers are suffering. The fertilizer does not reach them in time.

Then they bring 2 million to Church, and you praise them for generosity and hard work.

If you dare ask where money came from, you are branded as jealous and against mtu weti. You are then threatened ” Deni lazima utalipa”